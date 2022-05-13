ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ooh come on, Victoria': Mel B reveals she and her mother have been on at Victoria Beckham to reunite with the Spice Girls... as she appears on TV with daughter Phoenix Gulzar-Brown

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Mel B has shared that she tried to bring Victoria Beckham on board for a Spice Girls reunion tour while she was preparing to receive her MBE.

The singer, 46, shared the news with Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard during Good Morning Britain, as her daughter Phoenix Gulzar-Brown was by her side.

During the chat, Phoenix, 23, also revealed that she has girl power 'running through my veins', as she discussed her participation in ITV's The Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tchkb_0fdBqjGl00
Mel B,46, has admitted that she is trying to convince Victoria Beckham to return for a Spice Girls reunion... as daughter Phoenix Chi , 23, said she has girl power 'running through my veins'

Mel, who was recently awarded an MBE at Buckingham Palace for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women, detailed how Posh Spice dressed her and her mum for the royal event.

She explained: 'It was really lovely actually, because we showed up at her offices on the Tuesday - because I got my MBE on the Wednesday - and I didn’t even expect her to be there, and she was there.

'It was really sweet, and my mum was all nervous - my mum’s fitting took like an hour and a half, mine took ten minutes. Mum was panicking about everything. It was really nice to be dressed with her and really made a fuss of us both.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmqUf_0fdBqjGl00
Demand: Admitting she wasn't the only one hoping for a Spice Girls reunion, Mel B shared that Victoria's mum also wants her daughter to take the stage again
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZxmG_0fdBqjGl00
One last hurrah? 'It was a bit of "ooh, come on Victoria," explained Mel as she teased a Spice Girls reunion (pictured 1996)

Admitting she wasn't the only one hoping for a Spice Girls reunion since their breakup in 2000, Mel B shared that Victoria's mum also wants her daughter to take the stage again.

'I did say a few things because her mum and my mum were saying to us both, ‘When are you lot going to get up on stage and perform?" So it was a bit of "ooh, come on Victoria," explained Mel.

While Phoenix gushed over her mum's award. explaining that she her pride as she said she was 'literally lost for words'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txeoN_0fdBqjGl00
Sweet: While Phoenix gushed over her mum's award. explaining that she her pride as she said she was 'literally lost for words'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKBuX_0fdBqjGl00
Girl power: Echoing her mum's famous mantra, Phoenix shared that she has girl power 'Rushing through my veins when I’m running on the track. Sport’s always been in my nature growing up'

It seems the girl power lives on in the next generation, as Phoenix explained the impact that the famous mantra has had on her during ITV's The Games.

Kate jested to Phoenix: 'You’ve got girl power in your blood for goodness sake'

And the daughter of Scary Spice agreed, replying: 'Exactly! Rushing through my veins when I’m running on the track. Sport’s always been in my nature growing up'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jT0vr_0fdBqjGl00
Honour: The Spice Girl was awarded the MBE for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGxNO_0fdBqjGl00
To the nines: Mel and her mum were both dressed by Victoria for the royal honourary 

Phoenix is set to compete in the final day of The Games this evening - after appearing in the live shows nightly since Monday.

Going through a host of physically gruelling challenges, Phoenix is competing against other celebrities such as Olivia Attwood, Christine McGuinness, Wes Nelson and Ryan Thomas.

And she made her mark early in the week during the women's 100m race - coming second to Chelcee Grimes as Mel proudly watched from the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKra6_0fdBqjGl00
Close: Phoenix made her mark early in the week at The Games during the women's 100m race - coming second to Chelcee Grimes as Mel proudly watched from the crowd

