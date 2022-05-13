ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

President Xi ‘suffering from deadly brain aneurysm’ as he faces coup over devastating Covid lockdowns, reports claim

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t562m_0fdBqgca00

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping is suffering from a deadly brain aneurysm, reports claim - as he faces a coup over China's devastating Covid lockdowns.

The Chinese president, 68, reportedly wanted to be treated with traditional medicine rather than undergo major surgery after he was rushed to hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKn7s_0fdBqgca00
Chinese President Xi Jinping is said to have suffered a deadly brain aneurysm Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIxzf_0fdBqgca00
China's President Xi Jinping, left, and Premier Li Keqiang are said to be split on the future of the economy Credit: AFP or licensors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHq3P_0fdBqgca00
Xi has enforced has a zero-Covid policy, imposing harsh lockdowns across huge areas of the country Credit: Getty

According to news agency ANI, Xi suffered the "cerebral aneurysm" at the end of 2021.

Rumours about the state of Xi's health have been swirling for years, with fresh speculation sparked by his unexplained absence from the Beijing Winter Olympics.

In March 2019, during a visit to Italy and France, Xi was spotted with a noticeable limp and needing help while trying to sit down.

And addressing the public in Shenzhen in October 2020 - at the height of the Covid pandemic - observers noted his slow speech and coughing.

Fears of a coup over Xi's extreme Covid lockdown measures have also been mounting.

Instead of learning to live with the virus, the totalitarian regime's response to the pandemic is to instead aim to have zero cases with tightly shut borders, mass testing and sweeping quarantines.

China's brutal strategy sees extreme restrictions imposed on towns and cities with just a handful of infections, with entire buildings sealed off even if only one case has been recorded as those who test positive are shipped off to horror quarantine camps.

And this week, the Politburo Standing Committee warned people not to question the strict policies that have locked down cities across the country.

At the same time, Premier Li Keqiang sounded the alarm over China's "complicated and grave" employment situation in China caused by the lockdown measures.

Small businesses have suffered, with 4.37million closing in China while only 1.32milion new ones registered, according to Tianyancha, a business data and investigation platform.

But the mixed messages from China's government chiefs has raised questions over whether there's a split brewing at the top as question marks hang over how sustainable Xi's hardline strategy is.

Xi and Li were once considered rivals for the top job, Bloomberg reports.

Richard McGregor, author of the The Party: The Secret World of China’s Communist Rulers, said: "It is probably a stretch to say that Xi and Li are personally at loggerheads, but their statements do represent divergent views within the system on Covid and its impact.

"China is reaching the point where the need for a genuine debate about whether the price being paid for further lockdowns is worth the economic damage."

Experts have already claimed Xi could be ousted by rivals fed up with the country's regime within the next 18 months.

Roger Garside - author of China Coup: The Great Leap to Freedom - said Xi will be booted out by internal opponents within the Chinese Communist Party in a coup in Beijing.

'HEAVY COSTS'

The former diplomat believes the main threat to Xi will come from "within the top ranks" of the Communist Party.

He said China's zero-Covid policy could be Xi's undoing as his overblown strategy has "locked the country into isolation" from the rest of the world.

Mr Garside believes the Communist regime has backed China into a corner as its drastic zero-tolerance approach could "implode upon them or cause a political crisis".

He said the hardline policy could inflict "heavy costs" on China's economy and society as citizens grapple with fast-spreading outbreaks and unemployment as businesses are forced to close.

He told The Sun Online: "It is conceivable that their Covid-19 strategy will implode upon them or cause a political crisis."

Already in 2017, a top Chinese official claimed several top members of the Communist Party were plotting to seize power from Xi.

It led to a corruption crackdown which saw the arrests of three party members, BBC reported.

A health chief also claimed Xi could be overthrown if scientists proved Covid escaped from a Wuhan lab.

Jamie Metzl told LBC last year: "In China, if it was absolutely proven, I think there is a real chance Xi Jinping could be overthrown.

"There would be claims for reparations around the world against China.

"It would be a massive geopolitical blow to that country.

"Just think of the anger of everyone around the world who has lost a spouse, a child, parents, would feel."

Comments / 175

AWR
3d ago

If him and putin die on the same day,it should be made into a international holiday,name it “Hope for humanity day”or some catchy name.

Reply(6)
99
Rob Gargiulo
3d ago

blah blah Putin is suffering from Parkinsons and cancer No Xi is supposedly suffer from whatever. What about dementia joe the one that shows a illness nobody talks about. Typical liberals

Reply(31)
88
Ray Gunn
3d ago

Propaganda and eaten up by the Western Media who are helping spread this disinformation to distract us from a real medical problem ; a debilitating brain disease that is afflicting our own President.

Reply(7)
42
Related
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Person
Xi Jinping
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
Daily Mail

China's top military general tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Taiwan is part of China and warns relations could crumble in rare phone call as Pentagon top brass prepares to meet Biden at the White House

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare phone call with his Chinese counterpart who warned him that Taiwan is part of China – amid signals that Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting how planners are viewing a potential conflict. Taiwan is a part of China and no one can...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communist China#Chinese#Ani
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
431K+
Followers
24K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy