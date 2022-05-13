ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sheridan Smith looks glum as she is seen for the first time since her jewellery was stolen by a gang of thieves on the set of her latest drama Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Sheridan Smith looked glum on Friday as she was seen for the first time back on set after her jewellery was stolen by a gang of thieves.

The Gavin & Stacey star, 40, looked unimpressed as she returned to filming her latest drama Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything after the trailer raid.

The blonde beauty stood out in a vibrant pink shirt which she wore underneath a black padded coat and teamed with a pair of comfy brown boots as she strut around the set in South West London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqXu8_0fdBpmsj00
Not impressed: Sheridan Smith looked glum on Friday as she was seen for the first time back on set after her jewellery was stolen by a gang of thieves

Sheridan opted for a full face of glam makeup with a red lip and donned a stylish pair of oversized sunglasses.

She sported gold jewellery which included several rings, hoop earrings and a necklace which read Rosie.

The actress wore her blonde locks up in a high ponytail after reportedly being 'very upset' on Wednesday after the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Genbh_0fdBpmsj00
Gutted: The Gavin & Stacey star, 40, looked unimpressed as she returned to filming her latest drama Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything after the trailer raid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPClW_0fdBpmsj00
 Stolen: She sported gold jewellery which included several rings, hoop earrings and a necklace which read Rosie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iedz4_0fdBpmsj00
Looking good: The blonde beauty stood out in a vibrant pink shirt which she wore underneath a black padded coat and teamed with a pair of comfy brown boots as she strut around the set in South West London

The gang, nicknamed the Movie Takers - who according to The Sun have previously raided other film sets, are thought to have several stolen thousands of pounds worth of jewellery in the robbery.

The publication reports that police were called on last Thursday night after Sheridan and other stars noticed that things were missing.

A source said: 'This was a very upsetting incident and everyone involved is shocked - but Sheridan is understandably very hurt. It's absolutely disgraceful that these people would do this.

'Fortunately, it wasn't hugely expensive items, more day-to-day things, but she had left them in her trailer for safety while filming in character and came back to find the place had been turned over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMY1r_0fdBpmsj00
Stunning: Sheridan opted for a full face of glam makeup with a red lip and donned a stylish pair of oversized sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dITZE_0fdBpmsj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kshj1_0fdBpmsj00

The insider added: 'It's hard to get on to a set without being recognised by somebody immediately, so a few incidents in quick succession is very unusual. It could be that the same people are targeting sets, knowing there are high-value items.'

It's thought crews have become increasingly suspicious after similar incidents on other sets, including the recent theft of expensive props from the filming location for Netflix's The Crown.

A Met Police spokesman said: 'The offence happened at about 11.50pm on May 5. Items of jewellery were stolen from trailers in Surbiton. There have been no arrests, inquiries continue.'

A representative for Sheridan has been contacted by MailOnline for further comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQacR_0fdBpmsj00
Gone: It's thought that Sheridan's jewellery was taken from her trailer on set (stock image)

In the new show, Sheridan has the lead role as Rosie who suffers from anxiety and depression and the plot follows her efforts to ditch booze and drugs and start afresh.

The hotly-anticipated series is expected to hit screens this winter.

Sheridan has also appeared in Gavin and Stacey, The Royle Family and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wn1qc_0fdBpmsj00
Oh dear: The Gavin & Stacey actress (pictured in the drama) is reportedly 'very upset' after some of the items- including her bracelets, rings, and necklaces were taken from her trailer

The star will next be seen on the big screen in The Railway Children Return, an eagerly-anticipated sequel to the 1970s classic.

The film, slated for release on 15 July 2022, will follow child evacuees from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth during the Second World War.

Jenny Agutter is reprising her role as Roberta 'Bobbie' Waterbury over five decades since the original film - The Railway Children - and she is joined by onscreen daughter played by Sheridan as they dote on the evacuees: Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby).

While navigating their new surroundings, the curious children find injured American soldier, Abe (Kenneth Aikens [KJ]), hiding in the yard at Oakworth Station.

They quickly befriend him and embark on a potentially dangerous quest to assist him in finding his way home.

Also starring in the upcoming feel-good family feature include Austin Haynes as Bobbie's grandson, as well as BAFTA-Award winning actor Tom Courtenay and Game Of Thrones' John Bradley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13X1E8_0fdBpmsj00
Returns: Sheridan will next be seen on the big screen in The Railway Children Return, an eagerly-anticipated sequel to the 1970s classic (pictured with co-stars Jenny Agutter, right, and Austin Haynes)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gemma Arterton cuts an elegant figure in a black thigh-split gown while Rose Leslie opts for a chic jumpsuit and Sheridan Smith wows in spring florals for Sky's star-studded Up Next event

Sky's Up Next event welcomed a host of famous faces at London's Theatre Royal, Drury Lane on Tuesday evening. And actress's Sheridan Smith, Rose Leslie and Gemma Arterton led the slew of A-listers as they posed up a gorgeous storm on the red carpet. The bash was hosted by Claudia...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheridan Smith
Person
Jenny Agutter
Person
Tom Courtenay
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
WORLD
Daily Mail

TOWIE star Charlie King reveals his botched nose job plunged him into 'depths of despair' as he opens up about battle with body dysmorphia to MPs probing pressures of social media

Ex-The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star Charlie King has revealed how a botched nose job plunged him into the 'depths of despair'. The 36-year-old, who starred in the ITV reality TV show until 2013, opened up to MPs today about his battle with body dysmorphia. Mr King told how...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewellery#Sun
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
38K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy