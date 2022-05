Europe’s most and least LGBT+-friendly countries have been revealed in a new list, with the top-ranking nation taking the top spot for the seventh year in a row.According to the latest “Rainbow Europe” report - which is published each year by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans & Intersex Association (ILGA) - Malta is the most LGBT-friendly country on the continent.Based on the ILGA’s analysis of laws and policies in 49 countries - examining everything from hate crime and hate speech to legal gender recognition - Malta received a score of 92 out of 100, with the next most accepting nation...

SOCIETY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO