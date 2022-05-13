Giants have easiest schedule in 2022 based on projected win totals

The 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday and the New York Giants finally got a favorable one. The NFL itself ranks Big Blue’s schedule as the third “easiest” in the league this year.

They draw a last-place schedule which contains eight teams who lost 10 or more games last year — Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders (twice).

The SOS (strength of schedule) is based on 2021 data. Veteran football analyst Warren Sharp says that’s deceiving as a lot has changed over the past few months. He’s right, of course.

Based on projected win totals, the New York Giants have the easiest strength of schedule for the 2022 NFL season. The next easiest schedules, in order, are the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears.

As you can see, the Giants actually have the least competitive (I won’t use the word “easy,” especially when it comes to the NFL) schedule this season.

Sharp predicts the Giants — even with the lenient schedule — will still only win seven games this year. That means another double-digit loss season, which would be their eighth in the past nine seasons.