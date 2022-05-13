ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants have easiest schedule in 2022 based on projected win totals

By John Fennelly
 3 days ago
The 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday and the New York Giants finally got a favorable one. The NFL itself ranks Big Blue’s schedule as the third “easiest” in the league this year.

They draw a last-place schedule which contains eight teams who lost 10 or more games last year — Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders (twice).

The SOS (strength of schedule) is based on 2021 data. Veteran football analyst Warren Sharp says that’s deceiving as a lot has changed over the past few months. He’s right, of course.

Based on projected win totals, the New York Giants have the easiest strength of schedule for the 2022 NFL season.

The next easiest schedules, in order, are the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears.

As you can see, the Giants actually have the least competitive (I won’t use the word “easy,” especially when it comes to the NFL) schedule this season.

Sharp predicts the Giants — even with the lenient schedule — will still only win seven games this year. That means another double-digit loss season, which would be their eighth in the past nine seasons.

Watch: How legend Deion Sanders convinced Lions EDGE James Houston to switch positions at Jackson State and make the NFL

“Getting one of your star players to believe there’s a ceiling much higher at one position than another can be hard to see.”. That’s the intro, narrated by Snoop Dogg, for the section of a documentary on Jackson State football that features Lions draft pick James Houston. The “Coach Prime” series follows Tigers head coach Deion Sanders as he traverses his first season as a college football coach.
Michigan State freshman Max Christie to stay in draft, forgo eligibility

Michigan State freshman Max Christie will reportedly hire an agent and remain in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Christie, a former consensus five-star prospect, declared for the NBA draft in April while maintaining the option to return to school. He will now forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility by signing with an agent, ending his time with the Spartans.
Bengals sign CB Abu Daramy-Swaray after rookie tryout

The Cincinnati Bengals announced last week they have signed rookie CB Abu Daramy-Swaray, who took part in rookie camp on a tryout basis. It’s always a good story when a player doesn’t even hear his name called as an undrafted free agent get a shot in rookie camp and earn a spot on the offseason roster and a chance at training camp, especially after a few years.
Saints re-sign RB Devine Ozigbo among latest roster moves

The New Orleans Saints are churning their depth chart after last weekend’s rookie minicamp practices, in which a number of free agents and first-year players tried out at the team facility in Metairie. Some players are on their way out, but a couple of others are joining in time for training sessions during the summer — including one familiar name in Devine Ozigbo. Let’s dig into each roster move:
Takeaways from Panthers' 2022 rookie minicamp

The Carolina Panthers closed up shop on their 2022 installment of rookie minicamp this past weekend. And, let’s face it, it’s just rookie minicamp—so we aren’t getting any groundbreaking developments. We did, however, get some interesting nuggets from the rookies themselves. Here are the biggest takeaways...
CHARLOTTE, NC
