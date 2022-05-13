The Best of Sarasota 2022

Something exciting is happening in Sarasota. Public artworks are cropping everywhere you look. Residents and tourists aren’t just taking notice. They’re stopping, engaging, and basking in the ambiance. Officials with the Sarasota Office of Public Art say it's all part of their master plan. City of Sarasota Senior...
Mark VanDeRee’s corner of eastern Manatee County is a slice of ‘Old Florida’ that impresses guests with its quaint, quiet charm. “I love to fish. I love to hunt,” he said. “I love to have visitors come in from out of state, and I take them out here, and they say, ‘Wow, we had no idea that Florida was so beautiful.’”
Jefferey and Samantha Slater are passionate about lobster rolls. During a visit to Long Beach Island, New Jersey, several years ago, they visited the original location of Mystic Lobster Roll Company and returned every day during their vacation. When they heard the restaurant was offering franchises in Florida, they jumped on the opportunity and opened a Mystic location in April at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt.
The City of Sarasota will unveil draft concepts for the construction of “complete streets” on 10th Street and Boulevard of the Arts at two upcoming open houses. A complete street is an age-friendly design that promotes safe travel to and from a destination, whether walking, biking, riding transit or driving a vehicle. It’s also accessible to all who utilize it and provides a sense of place for the community. Each complete street is unique to the community and can include different features like enhanced sidewalks, street lighting, benches, street trees and landscaping, public art and more. The projects will modify various intersections throughout the corridors that encompass neighborhoods that have been traditionally underserved, as well as historical districts. This project also links communities to recreational trail paths, employment centers, parks, essential services, schools, public amenities, the Rosemary District, Central Coconut, Gillespie Park, Downtown, the Quay and the Bay Park.
The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation board of directors recently approved $6.3 million in grant funding that will address areas such as hunger and food insecurity, support affordable housing opportunities, and promote projects that enhance diversity, equity, and civil rights in the region. The grant recipients are as follows:. $2.5...
Allura, Stock Development’s newest luxury rental community located in the southeast corner of Livingston Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in the highly desired area of North Naples, is approaching the 50 percent leased mark. “It was back in January when we first released the community,” said Catherine Trucksess, Asset...
It was a snip of Stephen Moody's education style. Facing 30 hair stylists at the Yellow Strawberry Salon in Lakewood Ranch, the man who turned Vidal Sassoon's Academy in Santa Monica, California into the "Harvard of Hair," placed scissors into the palm of his right hand and began manipulating the position of the scissors by only using his thumb.
A massive storage facility for RVs has changed hands in Sarasota. The 5.56-acre, 14,000-square-foot facility, Elite Motorcoach Storage, traded hands for $12.3 million. The buyer was the Las Vegas private equity firm Crystal View Capital. Gail Bowden, the senior investment adviser at SVN who brokered the deal, calls the property...
Lemurs may cause a bellyache—but bear with us: it's the good kind. Laughing with Lemurs at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary kicked off on April 23, and it’s hilarious fun. A group of roughly eight participants climbs into a large enclosure with lemurs Bob, Ziggy and Marley, and if you don’t crack a smile stat, you may need your pulse checked.
The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections must hold a referendum on the change before it takes effect. Some residents in Bradenton could see a change in their fire protection services if voters approve a measure headed to the November ballot. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed HB 1047 sponsored by...
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa nursery is on a mission to nature Florida’s native landscapes. "We've scraped and evicted a lot of our native landscapes out as we've developed the land," stated Camacho, owner of Little Red Wagon Nursery. According to the nursery, plants that evolved in Florida in...
The inaugural class of eight local residents graduated on May 5 from a first-of-its-kind training program in the construction field offered by CareerEdge Funders Collaborative and funded through Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Master Plan. CareerEdge’s new core construction skills training initiative is designed to provide participants with industry-recognized credentials...
The commercial real estate firm JLL has been hired to lease a new industrial park being built in Bradenton. The company was picked by the project’s developer Barron Collier Cos. and will work with a brokerage team from Sarasota’s Ian Black Real Estate. The development is the Manatee...
SRQ Magazine, powered by the Women Who Roar Initiative, hosted the 6th Annual Women Who Roar: Together We Roar Leadership and Awards Luncheon on Friday May 13, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. The Women Who Roar Initiative was formed nine years ago as a year-round program engaging the participants in the annual Women Who Roar Competition to create highly-dynamic personal networking that catalyzes community leadership through the science and art of mentorship.
If you've enjoyed Elevation Tea Company's trailer at the Sarasota or Lakewood Ranch Farmer's markets, you'll be happy to know it's expanding to a physical location in downtown Sarasota's McAnsh Square this Saturday, May 14. Owner Jennifer Martinez says she hopes to make everyone feel welcome with lots of colors...
David Hoffmann, founder of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, has stepped down as CEO of his privately held portfolio of businesses while promoting his sons, Geoff and Greg, to the roles of co-chief executive officers to continue the growth and vision of the family-owned firm. “I am pleased to announce...
Cross-Bay Ferry could get docked. It’s time for Bay area governments to sign a new deal for the Cross Bay Ferry. Unfortunately, one county wasn’t willing to stay with continuing the current deal. After seeing an increase in business in the past season, it’s time to negotiate a...
Comments / 0