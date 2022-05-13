ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I bought a tiny house when I became a single mum after my 18-year marriage ended – it was all I could afford, I love it

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A MUM has revealed how she bought a tiny house on wheels after her 18-year marriage ended and she became a single mum.

Jen, who posts under @trailheadtiny, said she was forced to get creative when she couldn’t afford to buy a home in the area where she lived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oX0pE_0fdBmsXY00
Jen, who posts under @trailheadtiny, showed off her beautiful tiny home Credit: trailheadtiny/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBkem_0fdBmsXY00
Jen made her Tiny Home after her 18-year marriage ended and she became a single mum Credit: trailheadtiny/Instagram

She explained on her website: “When my marriage of 18 years ended in 2018 the biggest obstacle I faced was finding affordable housing on a single mom income in my affluent community near Boulder, Colorado.

“That’s when I specifically remember seeing a tiny house on social media that was bigger and nicer than any I had seen before. It was like a modern farmhouse.

“I forwarded the post to my neighbour and said ‘I’ll just build a tiny house!’ I expected a laughing emoji but her response was, ‘Genius!’”

The 34ft-long home is now complete and graphic designer Jen has shown it off on her Instagram.

She wrote: “Welcome to my tiny mansion.

“My journey to tiny living started when my marriage of 18 years ended in 2018.

“I wanted time and space to focus on what I wanted to do in my second chapter with NO compromises.

“I wanted to keep the flexible work-from-home job that I loved.

“And I wanted space for my teenagers plus options to relocate when they graduated high school.

“Somewhere along the way I realised tiny living could be a perfect solution for me and once I landed on the idea... I became obsessed and I NEVER looked back. It was plan A, B and C with no backup plan.”

Her mission wasn’t all plain-sailing however.

She first headed to Craigslist to find a builder to create her mini home, but they ended up doing a bad job.

Jen explained: “The roofing material was wrong and the windows weren’t set correctly.”

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

She also had issues when the lender who pre-approved her financing backed out ONE WEEK before the home was completed.

However, she managed to complete her mini home for £142,786 in January 2021 using a reliable building company.

She said: “It’s hard to describe exactly why or how… but this house has changed me.

“I never knew having less would feel like so much more. More options.

“More room to breathe. More attention to how and what I buy.”

This house has 100 per cent set the tone for my second chapter and it feels soooooo good. Thanks for following my journey!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZcyB_0fdBmsXY00
The 34ft-long home is now complete and graphic designer Jen has shown it off on her Instagram Credit: trailheadtiny/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F08Kg_0fdBmsXY00
She said people were sceptical of her idea until they saw the finished result Credit: trailheadtiny/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJGG4_0fdBmsXY00
The pad has a very snug bedroom area for Jen Credit: trailheadtiny/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZJSe_0fdBmsXY00
She's made her home-on-wheels feel very homely indeed Credit: trailheadtiny/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1sx6_0fdBmsXY00
She managed to complete her mini home for £142,786 in January 2021 Credit: trailheadtiny/Instagram

