Gemma Ward shows off her model figure in a Nadia Bartel-designed suit as she attends the ex-WAG's Henne launch at Australia Fashion Week

By Marta Jary
 4 days ago

Gemma Ward returned to modelling just four years ago, after a break.

And the model proved that she still has what it takes to make it on a catwalk as she showed off her famous figure at Australian Fashion Week.

The 34-year-old attended the Henne launch in Sydney on Friday, and paid tribute to the label, owned by former WAG Nadia Bartel, by wearing one of the brand's suits.

Work it: Gemma Ward (pictured) returned to modelling just four years ago, after a break. And the model proved that she still has what it takes to make it on a catwalk as she showed off her famous figure at Australian Fashion Week

Gemma turned heads in the light grey Henne number, with a matching blazer and trousers in the same pale slate tone.

She donned a crop top underneath, showing off a hint of skin, and largely skipped the accessories.

The blonde wore her curls down around her face, and opted for a bold makeup look with a lined eye and plum lip gloss.

A look: The 34-year-old attended the Henne launch in Sydney on Friday, and paid tribute to the label, owned by former WAG Nadia Bartel, by wearing one of the brand's suits
On trend: Gemma turned heads in the light grey Henne number, with a matching blazer and trousers in the same pale slate tone

Gemma completed her trendy ensemble with a small black Prada purse with gold hardware and a pair of nude heels with a fine strap.

The runway model currently lives in Byron Bay with her longtime partner David Letts and their three children.

The pair welcomed daughter Naia in December 2013, followed by son Jett in January 2017. The couple welcomed daughter Kirra in June last year.

Cropped: She donned a crop top underneath, showing off a hint of skin, and largely skipped the accessories
Cool: The blonde wore her curls down around her face, and opted for a bold makeup look with a lined eye and plum lip gloss

They recently relocated to Byron after living in both New York and Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Gemma is considered one of Australia's most successful models and made her Australian Fashion Week debut at just age 15 in 2003.

After a short break from modelling, she returned to the industry in 2018.

She previously told Vogue about her return: 'I came back to modelling because I felt in a place where I was accepting of myself and ready to continue my journey and accept opportunities placed in my way.'

Star: Gemma is considered one of Australia's most successful models and made her Australian Fashion Week debut at just age 15 in 2003

IN THIS ARTICLE
