I’m a gardening whizz – how to easily banish weeds before they even appear

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVbpV_0fdBmfJL00

ONCE weeds have appeared in your garden it can be hard work to remove them.

And even if you do manage to pull them all out, they're back before you know it and the cycle starts again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhgkz_0fdBmfJL00
Getting rid of weeds is never a fun task Credit: Getty

Luckily, the plant pros at Platt Hill Nursery revealed how keen gardeners can banish pesky weeds before they even appear.

They explained: "If only a few weeds pop up each year, pulling them by hand is a simple way to control them.

"But the key is to pull them before they go to seed, one dandelion is not a problem, but if you let the fluffy seeds blow away, one can easily become a dozen."

Dealing with weeds this way is easy enough, and wont break the bank or your back.

According to the pros having a luscious lawn is vital for avoiding weeds, you have a dense root mass, which makes it harder for weeds to take root.

"Keeping grass a bit longer than usual also shades out any seeds before they grow.

"On the other hand, if you have bare patches and dead spots, you’re basically giving an open invitation to weeds."

If you still struggle with weeds, or there are too many to even consider removing by hand, using pre-emergent herbicides stops the problem before it's even developed.

"They’re designed to get rid of weeds before they emerge," the garden lovers shared.

"You need to use them in the spring before the weed seeds germinate.

"The chemicals disrupt germination, eliminating the weeds before they even start to grow."

But if your weeds have already grown into your outdoor space, it's best to opt for a post-emergent herbicide.

Platt Hill nursery explained: "These chemicals are designed to kill weeds after they’ve already grown.

"You only need to spray a little on the weeds that you’re getting rid of, and the powerful chemicals disrupt the life-support systems of those plants."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPQ1r_0fdBmfJL00
You don't have to break your back trying to pull out weeds, it turns out Credit: Getty

