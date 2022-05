May is recognized as “Older Americans Month” and this year’s theme is older adults aging in their community, living independently, and choosing how they age. Vista Community Clinic (VCC) recognizes the vital and positive roles older adults have in our community. This is why VCC is excited to have new services for our senior patients. With our recent partnership with San Diego PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), we have expanded our patient’s access to comprehensive care from their doctor’s office to their home. This program will keep participants in touch with on-site specialists to help seniors stay in their community as they age.

