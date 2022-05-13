ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Kane hasn’t changed a day as he sits on Leicester bench with Jamie Vardy as Troy Deeney scores iconic Watford goal

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

HARRY KANE and Jamie Vardy were team-mates at Leicester in 2013 - and an iconic photo from the time shows the pair have barely aged since.

The England captain was a fresh faced 19-year-old at the time but he has barely changed - even sporting the same haircut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Y3Tm_0fdBk2En00
Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy have both enjoyed brilliant careers in the Premier League since that game in 2013 Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OseEJ_0fdBk2En00
Kane and Vardy are still immediately recognisable as they have not changed much Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Vardy, 35, whose wife Rebekah is currently in court fighting a legal case against Coleen Rooney, was captured sat alongside Kane in a play-off match against Watford.

The infamous game is remembered by fans across the country for Troy Deeney's dramatic winner - scored on the counter attack after Leicester's Anthony Knockaert had a penalty saved by Manuel Almunia.

Vardy too does not look much different either, though he has since dropped the mohawk look.

Reflecting on the photo after wining the Premier League with the Foxes in 2016, Vardy said: "I have seen the photo — it is crazy isn't it?" the Leicester attacker told reporters.

"What a difference a couple of years make. Every day, when I have a bit of time alone, I think about the journey I have been on."

Former England star Danny Drinkwater was sat on the same bench that day and would also go on to win the title alongside Vardy.

Both Drinkwater and Kane came on around the hour mark with Vardy left to watch on helplessly from the dugout.

Kane also looked back on the photo a few years ago, saying: "Me and Danny Drinkwater were having a joke and he showed me a picture of us three sitting there as we played at Watford.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

"It is crazy. Football is a funny game and it can change quickly. It shows what hard work and dedication can do.

"We have come a long way, but it does not stop here as we have a lot of hard work to do to keep progressing and moving forward."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Deeney
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Danny Drinkwater
Person
Manuel Almunia
Person
Anthony Knockaert
Person
Harry Kane
The US Sun

‘He’s been a disgrace’ – Gary Neville blasts Granit Xhaka after Arsenal star slammed team-mates following Newcastle loss

GARY NEVILLE labelled Arsenal ace Granit Xhaka a "disgrace" after the midfielder "had a go" at his team-mates following Monday's loss to Newcastle. The Gunners' top-four hopes appear to be over after losing 2-0 to the Magpies at St James' Park as they are now fifth with two points separating them from rivals Tottenham with only one game to go.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#England#The Premier League
The US Sun

Greatest Prem photos of last 20 years revealed with shots of Rooney, Ronaldo and Keown up for top spot, but who’s No1?

THE GREATEST Premier League photo of the last 20 years has been picked from a list of 30 snaps of the most iconic moments, players and managers in the competition's history. Premier League favourites Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson all feature prominently in the list to find Barclays' Shot of the Century.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

‘One for the future’ – Dejan Kulusevski should be a transfer priority for Tottenham this summer, says Spurs legend King

TOTTENHAM legend Ledley King has urged his former club to sign Dejan Kulusevski permanently in the summer. The ex-defender labelled Juventus loanee Kulusevski as "one for the future". Sweden international Kulusevski has been a revelation since joining up with Antonio Conte on an initial 18-month loan deal. The 22-year-old has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd Legends vs Liverpool Legends: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news for HUGE friendly

GARY NEVILLE leads out Manchester United Legends against Liverpool Legends this weekend. The star-studded match takes place at Old Trafford and all proceeds go to the Manchester United Foundation. United's captain marvel, Bryan Robson, will manage the Red Devils for the clash. Robson said: "It's always exciting playing against Liverpool;...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Real Madrid ace Benzema reveals he had been waiting to score a Panenka penalty ‘for some time’ after stunner vs Man City

REAL MADRID superstar Karim Benzema looked back at his Panenka penalty against Manchester City and revealed he had been waiting to score like that for a long time. Benzema led Real to the Champions League Final after two smashing semi-final legs against City, with his spot-kick being remembered as the grandest highlight of the exchange.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
431K+
Followers
24K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy