Premier League

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table but will Arsenal or Tottenham get last top-four spot after derby?

By Dave Fraser
 4 days ago

TOTTENHAM piled the pressure on Arsenal in their quest for a Champions League place after their thumping 3-0 North London derby win.

Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs closed the gap to the Gunners to just THREE points with two games to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Axj74_0fdBisgO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQW5b_0fdBisgO00
Tottenham thumped Arsenal 3-0 on Thursday night but the Gunners are still favourites to snatch the final Champions League spots, according to the stats Credit: Alamy

And according to data from FiveThirtyEight, Mikel Arteta's side WILL cling on to their top-four place.

Arsenal have relegation-battling Everton and Newcastle to play, while Tottenham have Championship-bound Norwich, as well as Burnley, still to go.

And the stats suggest the Gunners will be playing in next season's Champions League.

The red half of North London have a 54 per cent chance to nabbing a top-four spot, while Spurs are slightly further back on 46 per cent.

Liverpool and Manchester City have already secured their place at Europe's top table, with Chelsea boasting a 99% chance to joining them with just two games to play.

Manchester United and West Ham recently fell out of the race for a top-four spot and will now fight Tottenham and Arsenal for the Europa League and Conference League places.

Spurs' strong form has had an impact elsewhere in the table, too.

Antonio Conte's side frustrated Quadruple-chasing Liverpool in a 1-1 draw last weekend - and the Reds now have just a SEVEN per cent chance of snatching the Premier League crown from City.

At the other end of the table, Everton's recent resurgence has seen them climb to 16th and they are now just a six per cent shot to go down after a serious wobble saw them become the favourites to join Watford and Norwich.

Southampton have a less-than one per cent chance of heading into the second tier.

So it seems to be a straight shootout between Leeds and Burnley to avoid the dreaded drop.

Leeds' horrendous form has seen them become the favourites - with a 64 per cent shot of heading back to the Championship.

Burnley's decision to sack Sean Dyche appears to have paid off, with the Clarets having just a 31 per cent chance to going down - level on points with the Elland Road side, with a game in hand.

Leeds face Brighton and Brentford, while Burnley have a slightly tougher run - with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle on the horizon.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Harry Kane
‘He’s been a disgrace’ – Gary Neville blasts Granit Xhaka after Arsenal star slammed team-mates following Newcastle loss

GARY NEVILLE labelled Arsenal ace Granit Xhaka a "disgrace" after the midfielder "had a go" at his team-mates following Monday's loss to Newcastle. The Gunners' top-four hopes appear to be over after losing 2-0 to the Magpies at St James' Park as they are now fifth with two points separating them from rivals Tottenham with only one game to go.
Greatest Prem photos of last 20 years revealed with shots of Rooney, Ronaldo and Keown up for top spot, but who’s No1?

THE GREATEST Premier League photo of the last 20 years has been picked from a list of 30 snaps of the most iconic moments, players and managers in the competition's history. Premier League favourites Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson all feature prominently in the list to find Barclays' Shot of the Century.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man Utd Legends vs Liverpool Legends: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news for HUGE friendly

GARY NEVILLE leads out Manchester United Legends against Liverpool Legends this weekend. The star-studded match takes place at Old Trafford and all proceeds go to the Manchester United Foundation. United's captain marvel, Bryan Robson, will manage the Red Devils for the clash. Robson said: "It's always exciting playing against Liverpool;...
PREMIER LEAGUE
‘One for the future’ – Dejan Kulusevski should be a transfer priority for Tottenham this summer, says Spurs legend King

TOTTENHAM legend Ledley King has urged his former club to sign Dejan Kulusevski permanently in the summer. The ex-defender labelled Juventus loanee Kulusevski as "one for the future". Sweden international Kulusevski has been a revelation since joining up with Antonio Conte on an initial 18-month loan deal. The 22-year-old has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
