Elgin, IL

Hospital apologizes for rejecting nurse due to race 71 years ago

By Kiara Alfonseca
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VTZq_0fdBimdG00

Betty Brown was rejected by Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois, for nursing school 71 years ago because she is Black. This year, the now-retired 90-year-old is being named an honorary chief nursing officer by that same hospital.

"It was very emotional," Brown told ABC News. "And it was emotional for the speaker … because of somebody like me, it made her what she is today," she said, referring to the hospital's current president, Sheri De Shazo, who is a Black woman.

"That refusal to let that moment that I know was deeply painful -- She didn't let it become a barrier and that's what inspires me," De Shazo told ABC 7 Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jqv7r_0fdBimdG00
WLS - PHOTO: Betty Brown is being named an honorary chief nursing officer by the same hospital that rejected her 71 years ago because she was Black.

Brown didn't let the rejection 71 years ago phase her -- she went on to make history as the first Black nursing student and the first Black nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet, Illinois.

She later returned to work at Advocate Sherman Hospital, but she never held a grudge against the institution.

"I would always say to the young women: don't give up," she said. "Keep your eye on the goal and don't give up and don't become bitter."

She's also a local leader, volunteering with organizations like the local Elgin YWCA, which she says gave her and other Black children a safe place to play and socialize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pSo0_0fdBimdG00
WLS - PHOTO: Betty Brown is being named an honorary chief nursing officer by the same hospital that rejected her 71 years ago because she was Black.

"When I was growing up, there weren't many places that Black young women could go and be accepted and the YWCA was a place that we could go and be accepted," she said.

She took swimming, tap dancing and music lessons there -- and she says the organization sparked her passion for giving back to the community.

"While other organizations were still segregated, we have always welcomed everyone into our programs," said Alana Freedman, an administrator at YWCA Elgin. "Over the years, almost her entire 90 years, she's been a supporter of our programs and our mission. She's come back to teach classes to our children here, like etiquette classes."

The YWCA honors Brown annually, by presenting a social justice award in her honor to up-and-coming local heroes: the Betty Brown Racial Justice Award. It's one of the many ways Brown has been honored over the years.

"I will always contribute to them," Brown said.

nbc25news.com

Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. WSBT-TV reports that Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend. Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of people in trouble in the water. Bystanders had hauled two of the teens from the water, while first responders reached the other two. They were taken to a Michigan hospital where two were pronounced dead. The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately available.
SAWYER, MI
CBS Chicago

Dakotah Earley no longer on life support, breathing on his own, according to GoFundMe update

CHICAGO (CBS) – A week after being shot during a robbery in Lincoln Park, 23-year-old Dakotah Earley is no longer on life support, according to the family's GoFundMe. The recent update says that he is now breathing on his own and has been chatting a little bit -- telling his brother that he missed him. "Sometimes when he speaks it isn't clear due to his jaw but we are so happy that he can and will speak again. The surgery for his jaw has been rescheduled several times and it is scheduled again for this evening. We are praying the...
walls102.com

Body found in Lake Michigan IDed as missing college student

CHICAGO (AP) — A body found along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline in early May has been identified as that of a college student who vanished last month around the time her boyfriend also went missing. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police say the body recovered May 2 was identified as that of 22-year-old Natally Brookson of Edgewater. The cause and manner of the University of Illinois at Chicago student’s death remains pending. Brookson was reported missing April 30. The previous day, her boyfriend, 26-year-old Daniel Sotelo, was also reported missing. Both attended the University of Illinois at Chicago.
wjol.com

Crest Hill Man Killed By SWAT officer In Romeoville Identified

The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing the identity of the man who was shot by a SWAT officer at Fifth Third Bank on Weber Road last week. Following an exhaustive search, the Will County Coroners Cold Case Unit has notified the next of kin for the man and are able to identify him as 65-year-old Gregory Walker of Crest Hill.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
1440 WROK

The 5 Most Notorious Serial Killers in Illinois Bloody History

Illinois is famous for Deep Dish Pizza, the Chicago Cubs, and Navy Pier, but also home to some of America's most infamous serial killers. Not sure if this is a title to be proud of, but it belongs to Dr. H.H Holmes, also known as the "Country's First Serial Killer." Holmes murdered people in several states including Illions with over 27 murders between 1886 and 1894. He owned a Chicago hotel which is where he would trap, torture, and murder his victims. He was executed by hanging at a Philadelphia Prison in 1896.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Robbery attempt reported at Brookfield bank

A man who reportedly announced to a Brookfield bank teller on May 16 at about 11:15 a.m. that he was robbing the bank ended up leaving empty handed after the teller told him she couldn’t give him any money. In the wake of the attempted robbery at First National...
BROOKFIELD, IL
