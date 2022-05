Evan Holyfield has been knocked out in a massive upset loss. The legendary boxer’s son failed to match his father’s impressive early years in pro boxing. Evander Holyfield’s son, Evan came in as a massive favorite over his opponent, Jurmain McDonald at TrillerVerz 5 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday. Unfortunately, Evan wasn’t able to live up to the hype as McDonald stunned him with a savage right hand that sent him face-first to the mat in the second round, handing him his first pro boxing loss.

