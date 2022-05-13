ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Tight end decommits from Clemson

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

After verbally committing back on April 13th, Reid Mikeska of the 2023 recruiting class has withdrawn his commitment to the Tigers.

It was only a month before the 247Sports three-star recruit changed his mind as the Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas) product announced his decommitment on Twitter Thursday.

“After many prayers and discussions with my family, I have decided to decommit from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I am grateful to Coach Swinney, Coach Richardson, and the Clemson family for believing in me. I will be reopening my recruiting process and am excited for what god has planned.”

Mikeska has recently received an offer from former Clemson coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma which could be the reason for Mikeska’s decommitment. Swinney has a policy of not allowing commits to visit other schools, so Mikeska is likely doing so to give Oklahoma an opportunity.

We will continue to monitor the 2023 recruit’s situation.

One marquee matchup featuring Clemson players for every week of 2022 NFL season

