ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Best Thai Restaurants in Lafayette, According to You

By JayCee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8W02_0fdBYX3J00
JayCee

When it comes to finding a popular restaurant in Acadiana, you don't have to look far; just drive around and find a restaurant with a full parking lot. When the parking lot is full, chances are pretty good that the restaurant is, well, pretty good.

Or, at least, the food is consistent which, to some, is more important than the food actually being good.

You'll see many of the national chains with full parking lots and, while I'm not knocking their food, I usually picture a lot of people from out of town dining there. Why? Again: consistency (combined with a little bit of hesitancy over trying local restaurants).

When you want a specific fare, you could go to the Google and find out what Yelp! says about that specific type of food, but remember this: Yelp! once listed Ryan's as one of the best steakhouses in Lafayette.

What I like to do is find out where my friends like to go, and then try those restaurants.

I recently took to the Facebook to ask, "Where's the best Thai restaurant in Lafayette?", and you answered.

Only 5 restaurants were named and two tied for first place.

#5: MAE SONE NOODLE HOUSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxpHg_0fdBYX3J00
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

If you've never been to the Mae Son Noodle House on Johnston Street, it's worth a visit. It's in the strip mall behind Baskin-Robbins. Great pho, great Pad Thai, and a dessert unlike many others in Lafayette: the Mango Sticky Rice. It's slices of mango, a scoop of rice, and a sauce that will make you ask for the recipe. It's such a delicious (yes, different) dessert. Their lettuce wraps are a good bet, too.

On its Facebook page, Mae Sone Noodle House currently has a rating of 5 out of 5 stars.

The food and service here are both fantastic! My husband and I love this place! They have the absolute best pho in all of Lafayette! The place is a hidden gem! - Meghann, via Facebook

#4: NAMWAN

I've only been to Namwan Thai Kitchen a few times, but it tasted fresh and delicious. It's an order-at-the-counter place, but they bring the food to your table.

Namwan is in Youngsville, near the traffic circle at the intersection of Bonin Road and East Milton Avenue (Hwy 92). It's tucked away in the strip mall there, with the rear of the restaurant facing Milton Avenue.

On its Facebook page, Namwan currently has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5.

#3: BANGKOK THAI

Bangkok Thai is on Johnston Street, next door to the Maytag store and across from Pete's. It's been a hot minute since I've been there, but seeing these pics, I'm planning to visit soon

On its Faebook page, Bangkok Thai has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Literally every single thing I've ever had here has been completely amazing and I probably pick up from here 2-3 times a month. Hot pad se ew with chicken or tofu is like my comfort food of choice. So delicious! - Natalie, via Facebook

#1 (TIE): MIMI'S THAI WITH LOVE

Located at 924 Kaliste Saloom (in Sir Libbon Plaza), don't let the unassuming facade deter you from trying this place. It's small, but that gives the staff more opportunity to serve you their delicious food.

On its Facebook page, Thai with Love received a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.

#1 (TIE): PIMON THAI

One of the longest-running Thai restaurants in Lafayette, Pimon Thai is still at the top of the list for many people. They tout themselves "Lafayette's Original Thai Restaurant" and, when asking around, I can't find anyone who knows of an older Thai restaurant in Lafayette.

My brother and his partner eat there a few times a month and, when I'm lucky enough to be invited, I always enjoy my meal, especially the fresh spring rolls.

I guess that Pimon Thai is known well enough to be recommended to a high-profile visitor: Morgan Freeman. He ate there while he was in town filming a movie.

The "Reviews" feature on Pimon Thai's Facebook page is not active, but the restaurant boasts over 5,200 followers.

Khwām xyāk xāh̄ār thī̀ dī!!

Comments / 1

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baton Rouge, Louisiana's capital city, is home to excellent museums, interesting attractions, wedding venues, and restaurants. Getting a nice cup of coffee isn't always easy. If you happen to be in Baton Rouge, though, obtaining good coffee should be the last thing on your mind. There are numerous outstanding eateries in the capital city.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Youngsville, LA
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
Lafayette, LA
Restaurants
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
kalb.com

Louisiana Corn Festival coming up in Bunkie

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Corn Festival. AW SHUCKS! It’s the 34th Louisiana Corn Festival, June 9th – 11th in Bunkie! Established in 1987, the Louisiana Corn Festival is held every second full weekend in June. Thursday, June 9th is Family Night! There is NO...
BUNKIE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Ryan
theadvocate.com

Only in Louisiana? A Tabasco bottle is in a 'Last Supper' painting in Parks church

The Rev. Nicholas DuPré had heard the stories before. Pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Louis Mission Chapel in the St. Martin Parish village of Parks since 2018, DuPré said parishioners and others had occasionally mentioned a religious medallion painting, a modification of the "Last Supper," that some people said included a small image of a Tabasco bottle near the sleeve of one of the apostles.
PARKS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge? Cameras may catch you in the future

A bill that would increase speeding enforcement though camera monitoring on one of Louisiana's most treacherous bridges moved closer to final passage Monday. Republican Senate President Page Cortez's Senate Bill 435 would create a "highway safety corridor" on the 18-mile Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge connecting Lafayette and Baton Rouge, increasing signage, installing cameras and doubling fines.
LAFAYETTE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Timothy Bordelon, Marksville native, 54

Timothy “Tim” Bordelon passed away on Tuesday, May 8th, 2022 at the age of 54. Tim was a native of Marksville, LA but has traveled and lived in many states. Tim was residing in Lafayette, LA at the time of his death. Tim is preceded in death by his father, Arthur John Bordelon, and his mother, Pearl Marie Normand Bordelon.
MARKSVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Let’s Revisit One of the First Viral Videos From Lafayette [Video]

The "New Iberia Haircut" was possibly the first local viral video, but let us not forget about the KATC live shot affectionately titled "Stop That Em-Effa". In September of 2008, KATC's Louis David went live from the Walmart on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette where a man was hit by a car in the parking lot chasing a purse thief who had stolen Adams' sister's purse.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strip Mall#According To You#Food Drink#Best Thai Restaurants#Thai#Mae Sone Noodle
cenlanow.com

CLTCC Graduation Set for Thursday at Rapides Parish Coliseum

Cenla Realtor and Radio Talk Show Host Trish Leleux to. Alexandria, La., May 16, 2022 — Central Louisiana. Technical Community College (CLTCC) will hold its 2022. graduation ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the. Rapides Parish Coliseum. The ceremony will honor the. 311 members of the Class...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
brproud.com

Changes coming to Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you attended a Catholic Mass over the weekend, you probably heard that some pastors are retiring or moving to another church in the diocese. Over the weekend, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge announced these changes in a document. Bishop Michael Duca...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy