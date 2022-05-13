ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can the Boston Celtics bounce back from their heartbreaking Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks?

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

To date, neither team in the Boston Celtics‘ Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Milwaukee Bucks has won two games in a row, but now, with the series at 3-2 in favor of the Bucks, the Celtics will have to do exactly that in order to advance to the 2022 Eastern Conference finals.

It is a tall order given the much-cited stat of teams who take the lead in game 5 go on to win the series more than 80% of the time but was accomplished as recently as last season by Milwaukee when they overcame a similar deficit against the Brooklyn Nets. If any team in the league is built with a similar resolve capable of breaking through and stealing the series back from the Bucks, it’s Boston.

To break down how it would need to go, the hosts of the NBC Sports Boston “Early Edition” show dive into the looming Game 6 matchup on Friday night.

Watch the video above to hear what Trenni Kusnierek, Tom Giles, and Chris Forsberg have to say about this series, and what it will take for the Celtics to keep their season alive.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Jaylen Brown explains why the Miami Heat are such challenging opponents

The Boston Celtics are headed back to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the Miami Heat, a rematch of the 2020 matchup down in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble. This time around, both the Celtics and the Heat look even more formidable. With the additions of Kyle Lowry and a surprising Victor Oladipo, this Miami club is will give Boston everything they can handle.
