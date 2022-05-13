ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW trustees approve pay raises for employees

The University of Wyoming board of trustees voted Thursday to give some UW employees a raise starting in July, the university announced in a statement. It’s the first broad-based raise for UW employees since the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Salary increases will range between $1,400 and $1,900 for employees earning less than $150,000 a year. Employees earning below $80,000 would get a $1,900 increase. Employees earning between $80,000 but under $150,000 would get a $1,400 increase.

Some — including employees who earn more than $150,000 annually — could also get pay based on merit, market and compression issues. Pay compression means that some new employees might currently make close to, or sometimes more than, what longer-tenured employees make. Department heads, the provost for academic colleges and the appropriate president for nonacademic divisions would decide how to distribute these funds.

An $8 million annual allotment from the Wyoming Legislature will pay for these increases.

On top of the $8 million in salary increases, the board of trustees approved a one-time incentive payment for about 1,100 “benefited classified” staff making $60,000 or less per year. That payment will range between $1,750 to $1,900 for each of these employees. A $1.5 million transfer from the trustees’ special projects reserve and $500,000 from UW President Ed Seidel’s recruitment, retention and presidential impact funds will cover these one-time payments.

The way the money will be distributed is meant to give larger percentage raises to employees in the lowest pay grades without creating more salary compression, according to the statement.

Benefited UW employees who were hired before Jan. 5 of this year are eligible for the salary increases. Probationary employees can also get a salary increase once they have finished their probation period. Those getting a promotion or retention raise this fiscal year can also get these additional raises.

State-funded graduate assistant minimum stipend amounts will also increase by about 4%, the statement says.

A salary administration, classification and compensation working group — which included faculty, staff and senate leadership — was appointed by Seidel to develop the salary distribution plan.

Officials across Wyoming state government have been looking at ways to boost worker salaries amid concerns about recruitment and retention, particularly during the pandemic.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

