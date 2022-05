Schoolgirl Ava White begged her friends not to leave her as she lay dying on the ground after being fatally stabbed, a court has been told. Pre-recorded evidence from friends who were with the 12-year-old in Liverpool city centre on the day of the stabbing was played at Liverpool Crown Court during the trial of a 14-year-old boy accused of Ava’s murder.In one police interview, a 15-year-old girl told how she ran after the defendant as she thought he had punched Ava in the neck. She then returned to see the victim lying on the floor.“I remember her saying...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO