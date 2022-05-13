Wanda Sykes Reveals She's 'Still Traumatized' By Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Photo: Getty Images

Almost two months after Will Smith's infamous slap , Oscars host Wanda Sykes says she's still emotional and deeply traumatized by the incident.

On the Orlando stop of her comedy tour, Sykes told the audience that she was still disturbed by the events that occurred at the 94th Academy Awards, People reports.

"I'm still traumatized," the comedian said of Smith slapping Chris Rock . "I can't talk about it. I get emotional."

Sykes said she was in disbelief after the 2022 Oscars proceeded as normal post-slap. Smith went back to his seat after entering the stage to slap Rock and later was awarded Best Actor.

"I couldn't believe he [Smith] was still sitting there, like an assh---," Sykes said. "Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf-----?"

"I hope he gets his s--- together. Until then, f--- him," Sykes told audience members on Thursday (May 12).

In March, Smith walked onto the Oscars stage and hit Rock after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Post-slap, the actor yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f------ mouth!" at Rock who proceeded to present the award for Best Documentary.

In the aftermath of the assault, Smith apologized multiple times and was later banned from Academy events for the next 10 years.

