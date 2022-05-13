ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku & Kai Havertz Selection Hint for FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
 3 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that only one of Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku will start for Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening against Liverpool.

Chelsea head across the capital in hope of landing a win in the FA Cup final for the first time in three seasons, following defeat in the previous two to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Tuchel has several selection decisions to make including the fitness and availability of midfield duo Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante .

“We tried today, actually. It’s pretty surprising to be in a situation where we can try it but Mateo wants to try it. Medical department gave the green light to try it," said Tuchel on Friday afternoon .

"We are hoping that maybe time is enough for him to make it. We will try in two and a half hours in training and we will know more about it."

But Tuchel has a decision to make in attack. Lukaku has netted three goals in his last two matches - against Wolves and Leeds - and has done everything possible to stake a claim to start at Wembley.

He will face competition from Havertz in attack and although the pair could play together, Tuchel has confirmed it's unlikely and only one will be chosen to lead the line against Jurgen Klopp's side on Saturday

“Can also play both although they lacked a bit of feeling of a perfect fit together. It’s very likely that it is one of the two but we will not give the line-up today.

"Listen, Romelu played lately and scored lately. He did everything to stay on the pitch. Will be our final call in the morning.”

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

