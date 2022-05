Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard has announced his first solo single, "5 Foot 9." The song will be released to fans on May 20, and it will impact radio on May 23. Hubbard shared the news on social media with a brief video showing a blank white canvas in a field. The title and release date of the song soon appeared on the canvas, while a quick clip of the song's intro played.

