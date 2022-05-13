ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Katie Porter files DOJ criminal referral detailing evidence of alleged Trump admin bribery scheme

By Meaghan Ellis
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXuxz_0fdBObqj00

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., is raising awareness about former President Donald Trump's latest financial debacle: a newly uncovered bribery scheme.

On Wednesday, May 11, Porter appeared on MSNBC News where she offered details about the latest developments involving former Trump Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, former Deputy Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, and real estate developer, Mike Ingram.

Bernhardt and Ingram reportedly had an off-the-record meeting that is believed to have led to a form of quid pro quo. According to Porter, three major occurrences happened shortly after that meeting. The Army Corp. of Engineers reportedly announced they were reopening the permit process for an area in Arizona that was previously deemed environmentally sensitive.

Around the same time, Ingram and a dozen of his business acquaintances donated nearly $250,000 to the Trump Victory Fund and to the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Shortly after the donation was made, a top-ranking Fish and Wildlife official received a call where he was told that a "high-level Politico" wanted him to "reverse his decision that this development would harm the environment.

The Democratic lawmaker also made it clear that this appears to be a quid pro quo because the real estate developer and his friends received a kickback after donating to the former president's "Victory Fund." "This developer was basically able to buy his away around environmental protection law," Porter emphasized.

Porter also tweeted details about the scheme. "New from [Rep. Raul Grijalva] and me: After a real estate developer and his friends made $241,600 in campaign donations, the Trump Administration overruled local environmental experts to greenlight a development near an endangered river," she tweeted. "We're making a criminal referral for bribery."

Porter's remarks on MSNBC came as the House Natural Resources Committee filed a criminal complaint against the U.S. Department of Justice. Porter made it clear that this type of "egregious" situation should indicate to Congress that "reestablishing the rule of law and the expectation that administration officials are going to follow it."

Comments / 215

Terri Miller
3d ago

Katie is brilliant, having written a law book used by much of congress. She’s very detail oriented and straightforward. Watching her put Jamie diamond in his place was amazing to watch. She’s the only one I watch during questioning because it’s so worth it.

Reply(12)
138
Raoul
3d ago

If Katie says it, you can believe it! She has all the facts about dates, time of day, recordings, what they wore, who they talked to and about. She is the only person that people should worry about if you have done wrong.

Reply(2)
112
the truth.....
2d ago

I love this lady… she is fair and honest and stays true to her job…she is a great example of a caring and honest politician…

Reply(5)
39
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Ryan Zinke
Person
David Bernhardt
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Bribery#Criminal Referral#Fraud#Trump#Alternet#D Calif#Msnbc News#Interior#The Trump Victory Fund#Rnc#Fish And Wildlife#Politico#Democratic#Victory Fund
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

“Serious betrayal”: Fellow Republican demands investigation into Cawthorn’s alleged insider trading

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) arrives for the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images) In the wake of news that North Carolina GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn may have violated insider trading laws for hyping a so-called "pump and dump" crypto scheme, North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis fired off a tweet this Wednesday calling out his fellow Republican.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy