Adamari López and Alaïa invite families to follow a healthy lifestyle

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

2022 Mother’s Day might be over, but for Adamari López and Alaïa , every day is a celebration. The actress and tv host took to social media to share snaps from a recent photoshoot the pair had. To invite families to follow a healthy lifestyle, López and her daughter smiled at the camera in adorable matching outfits.

The TV host and her daughter smiled at the camera in adorable matching outfits.

“I didn’t wanted to forget sharing the photos I took with @alaia to celebrate this past #MothersDay 💕,” the star wrote. “Becoming your mom is the best thing that has happened to me and the greatest motivation to achieve all the goals I set for myself. Together we will continue walking and living a healthy life, in all aspects and every minute!”

The photos are part of Adamari’s partnership with WW. In a recent interview with HOLA! USA , the 50-year-old Puerto Rican star shared how Oprah ’s weight management program, WW (formerly Weight Watchers), helped her get rid of her overweight and set a good example for her daughter, Alaïa.

“I continue to be more aware of how important it is to stay healthy and not eat food just because I want to eat every time but to keep myself well emotionally, physically, and spiritually. I have also had changes and processes that have made me grow and mature, keeping me focused on this lifestyle that I want for myself and my daughter,” the proud mom revealed.

Besides maintaining a healthy lifestyle for herself, everything Adamari does positively impacts Alaïa; therefore, she is helping her to live in balance. “I think that Alaïa is enjoying this mom because I have a more active life with her and because I am her example. I invite her to try more healthy things than she did before, for example, protein, which is essential to me, and she sometimes wants to leave them in the background because she wants to eat something that contains carbohydrates,” she said.

For López being financially independent is a must. Therefore, she revealed to HOLA! USA that she created a brand that can be parallel to her work. “I began to dedicate time to my project, and the day I was going to make the presentation, I had another activity,” she said. “I got to do what I had in mind, but I took away energy and effort, and it has remained in a few boxes, but at some point, I plan to take it up again. It’s something that has to do with Alaïa and with me. I am sure that I will do it as soon as I can give it time. It’s like my backup if I don’t have a job opportunity. It will help me continue having money to pay for Alaïa’s school and my expenses.”

