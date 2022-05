The City of Springfield will vote this week on putting up some cash to keep the iconic Giant Slide at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The 40-foot-tall slide is back up for sale again, and several prospective buyers indicated they want to dismantle it and move it out-of-state. But Doug Knight of Knight’s Action Park wants to keep it intact on the fairgrounds. The City Council will vote Tuesday on an ordinance to support his purchase with a paid sponsorship of the slide, at $30,000 a year for the next four years.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO