Spokane, WA

Skyfest Forecast

By Fox 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur next system moves into the Inland northwest Friday night into Saturday bringing a round of showers for the first half...

Hold on to your hats, it's going to be breezy today!

Winds will be our biggest issue as we kick off the week, with wind gust expected to approach 20-25 mph before dying down overnight. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with daytime highs in the low to mid 60’s Monday and Tuesday. Our next system moves in Wednesday, ushering in a round of rain, high mountain snow and gusty winds.
SPOKANE, WA
The Park Bench reopens at Manito

SPOKANE, Wash. – As the weather finally begins to warm, everyone is excited to get back outside and enjoy the beautiful sights and fun activities Spokane has to offer. Manito Park, ever the popular destination for families and tourists, is excited to reopen The Park Bench Café for hungry visitors to enjoy!
SPOKANE, WA
Weather causes some setbacks at SkyFest

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Out at SkyFest, some of Saturday’s air act performances were unable to lift off today due to the weather. 12:00pm – National Anthem: Wings of Blue & T-38s12:30pm – B-29 “Doc”12:50pm – Go EZ Aerobatics1:20pm – SERE (Static Line Jump & Personnel Recovery Demo)1:40pm – Undaunted Airshows1:55pm – US Air Force KC-135 (w/US Air Force C-17 in Astern)2:10pm – B-25 “Grumpy”2:25pm – US Air Force B-52 (Saturday Show) – US Air Force B-1 (Sunday Show)2:30pm – US Air Force C-17 Demo2:40pm – US Navy F-18 Demo Team3:15pm – US Air Force Thunderbirds.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Weather causes some setbacks at SkyFest, Sunday may see better conditions

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The crowd at SkyFest was packed despite less-than-ideal conditions. Unfortunately, many of the anticipated performances were cancelled due to weather. Among the cancelled acts was the much-anticipated return of the Thunderbirds. According to Fairchild AFB, they were able to take off during their scheduled showtime,...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Country star Cody Johnson to play in Spokane this fall

SPOKANE, Wash. – Country singer Cody Johnson is bringing his 2022 tour to the Spokane Arena this fall!. “Cojo” started his music career in east Texas. Before songwriting, he was a rodeo bull but decided to pivot, releasing his first album in 2006. Johnson has since released chart-topping country albums like “Gotta Be Me” and “Ain’t Nothin’ to It.”
SPOKANE, WA
Brush on the Bluff returns to celebrate art and nature

SPOKANE, Wash. – The free, family-friendly art event, Brush on the Bluff, is back!. Saturday, May 21, dozens of local artists will set up their easels on the bluff and create artwork that draws on the beauty of the surroundings. The public is encouraged to walk the trail, meet the artists, and observe them work!
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane Police investigating a drive-by on Northwest Blvd and Jefferson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on north Jefferson and west Northwest Blvd. on the evening of Saturday, May 14. Police found a car with a bullet hole in it and shell casings along Jefferson and Knox. No one was found injured in the shooting, and the suspect is unknown at this time.
SPOKANE, WA
FOUND: Missing vulnerable adult located

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police confirmed Nina has been found and is safe! SPD thanks everyone that assisted in the effort. Last Updated on May 15 at 12:45 p.m. Spokane Police Department is asking for assistance locating 67-year-old Nina. Nina was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May...
SPOKANE, WA
Hours-long SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley ends with arrest of wanted felon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A hours-long standoff with SWAT ended with an arrest on Sunday, May 15, after Spokane Valley Deputies received a report of a possible wanted suspect at an apartment complex on east 4th Ave. The suspect, 29-year-old Antonio Davis, is an admitted gang member wanted on several felony and misdemeanor warrants, and he was believed to be armed and dangerous. In prior interactions with law enforcement, he had been armed. He was previously wanted out of Nevada for felony charges of possession of a fire arm, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon. Davis was seen standing in the parking lot next to a vehicle. Despite deputies advising him he was under arrest and commanding him to stop, Davis fled to an apartment and slammed the door behind him. A perimeter was a established, and deputies advised Davis to exit the apartment and surrender peacefully. When the orders went unheeded, a search warrant was obtained. The SWAT team, Rescue Task Force, negotiators, EDU, SRASU, and K9 units were brought in due to Davis’s violent history. Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force members also responded as part of their continued investigation into local shootings. Nearby residents were informed of the incident and advised to evacuate or shelter in place for their safety.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Planned Parenthood rally draws hundreds in support of reproductive rights

Nearly 1,000 people gathered Saturday evening in Spokane’s Riverfront Park to protest the Supreme Court’s expected reversal of Roe v. Wade. Spokane’s “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally, which was organized by Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, was one of nearly 400 events across the country Saturday as part of a nationwide day of action in support of a constitutional right to abortion. Protesters held signs with phrases like “my body, my choice” and “abortion is health care” and chanted “the people united will never be divided.”
SPOKANE, WA

