Alan Neville: My top 10 sites to visit in South Dakota; let the debate begin

No matter what type of list is created, it is sure to spark debate on the merits or the disagreement of the ordering and selection criteria. In the spirit of discussion, here is my Top 10 list of must-see sites in South Dakota.

The first must-see site in South Dakota is Mount Rushmore National Memorial. No matter how many times I have visited the immense Gutzon Borglum sculpture, Mount Rushmore remains my all-time favorite site to visit in the state.

Second on my list of sites to visit include the Crazy Horse Memorial. Sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski worked with Chief Henry Standing Bear, who had written him stating, “My fellow chiefs and I would like the white man to know the red man has great heroes, too.” Thus, the idea to carve the image of Crazy Horse into Black Hills granite was born. In terms of size, the Crazy Horse sculpture is much bigger than Mount Rushmore. Several years ago, I was fortunate to travel to the top of the Crazy Horse Memorial, and the view of the Black Hills was spectacular.

Third on my list of sites to visit in South Dakota is Badlands National Park. Derived from the Native American name, Mako Sica (translated as “bad lands”), Badlands National Park is unlike anything many have ever experienced. The terrain of the Badlands area is unique, a veritable dream for geologists with mixtures of sandstones, siltstones, mudstones, claystones, limestones, volcanic ash, and shale. Additionally, the area is rich in fossils dating from 75 million to 28 million years old.

The next must-see destination is the Black Hills National Forest. Although the Black Hills only covers an area of about 125 miles long and 65 miles wide, activities within the Black Hills area abound. From winter sports such as skiing and snowmobiling to more summer activities, like hiking and sight-seeing, the Black Hills are always a popular tourist destination.

The fifth site to visit in South Dakota is the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands. I especially enjoy the Buffalo Gap for my hobby of rock hunting. I am able to search for Fairburn agates, Rose quartz and many different types of marine fossils.

The sixth Top 10 site is Custer State Park. Scenic drives, complete with buffalo sightings, await visitors to the park.

Seventh on my Top 10 list is the historic Wild West town of Deadwood. Visitors can see the spots where Wild Bill Hickok was killed and later buried in Mount Mariah Cemetery. Next to Wild Bill’s grave is the grave of his acquaintance, Martha Jane Cannary, also known as Calamity Jane.

The eighth must-see location is the Wounded Knee Massacre site on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Ninth on my list are the Lewis & Clark Expedition stops of Elk Point/Spirit Mound, Yankton and Fort Pierre.

And the final must-see is the mammoth site in Hot Springs.

These are just a few of the many great must-see sites in South Dakota. Get out and travel to find our own Top 10 list.

Alan L. Neville is Superintendent for the Waubay School District. The views are his and do not represent the district.

