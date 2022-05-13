ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Alan Neville: My top 10 sites to visit in South Dakota; let the debate begin

By Alan L. Neville
American News
American News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrMYi_0fdBEFPb00

Something sure to generate discussion is a Top 10 list.

No matter what type of list is created, it is sure to spark debate on the merits or the disagreement of the ordering and selection criteria. In the spirit of discussion, here is my Top 10 list of must-see sites in South Dakota.

The first must-see site in South Dakota is Mount Rushmore National Memorial. No matter how many times I have visited the immense Gutzon Borglum sculpture, Mount Rushmore remains my all-time favorite site to visit in the state.

Second on my list of sites to visit include the Crazy Horse Memorial. Sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski worked with Chief Henry Standing Bear, who had written him stating, “My fellow chiefs and I would like the white man to know the red man has great heroes, too.”  Thus, the idea to carve the image of Crazy Horse into Black Hills granite was born. In terms of size, the Crazy Horse sculpture is much bigger than Mount Rushmore. Several years ago, I was fortunate to travel to the top of the Crazy Horse Memorial, and the view of the Black Hills was spectacular.

Third on my list of sites to visit in South Dakota is Badlands National Park. Derived from the Native American name, Mako Sica (translated as “bad lands”), Badlands National Park is unlike anything many have ever experienced. The terrain of the Badlands area is unique, a veritable dream for geologists with mixtures of sandstones, siltstones, mudstones, claystones, limestones, volcanic ash, and shale. Additionally, the area is rich in fossils dating from 75 million to 28 million years old.

The next must-see destination is the Black Hills National Forest. Although the Black Hills only covers an area of about 125 miles long and 65 miles wide, activities within the Black Hills area abound. From winter sports such as skiing and snowmobiling to more summer activities, like hiking and sight-seeing, the Black Hills are always a popular tourist destination.

The fifth site to visit in South Dakota is the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands. I especially enjoy the Buffalo Gap for my hobby of rock hunting. I am able to search for Fairburn agates, Rose quartz and many different types of marine fossils.

The sixth Top 10 site is Custer State Park. Scenic drives, complete with buffalo sightings, await visitors to the park.

Seventh on my Top 10 list is the historic Wild West town of Deadwood. Visitors can see the spots where Wild Bill Hickok was killed and later buried in Mount Mariah Cemetery.  Next to Wild Bill’s grave is the grave of his acquaintance, Martha Jane Cannary, also known as  Calamity Jane.

The eighth must-see location is the Wounded Knee Massacre site on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Ninth on my list are the Lewis & Clark Expedition stops of Elk Point/Spirit Mound, Yankton and Fort Pierre.

And the final must-see is the mammoth site in Hot Springs.

These are just a few of the many great must-see sites in South Dakota. Get out and travel to find our own Top 10 list.

Alan L. Neville is Superintendent for the Waubay School District. The views are his and do not represent the district.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Alan Neville: My top 10 sites to visit in South Dakota; let the debate begin

Comments / 0

Related
more955.com

Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
newscenter1.tv

Last week’s storm brings new challenges to South Dakota farmers

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Not only are South Dakota farmers struggling with drought conditions this year, but last week’s brutal “Derecho’ wind storm and tornado in the eastern part of the state also brings new challenges to the states leading industry. While the moisture that came...
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

Hundreds help to restore power after May 12 storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees of Sioux Valley Energy patrolled 6,100 miles of line in its distribution area after the May 12 derecho, said Carrie Vugteveen, vice president of public relations for the electrical cooperative. They found damage that cut power to more than 12,000 members at the height, Vugteveen said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gutzon Borglum
newscenter1.tv

Flooding concerns arise across Northeastern South Dakota

After the copious amount of rain East River received during Wednesday & Thursday’s event, it comes as no surprise that flooding is a major concern. Here are some of the latest flood warnings for the area. If you do have to go out, please use extra caution, and remember...
ENVIRONMENT
miamistandard.news

South Dakota Medical Cannabis Recommendations Jump After Mass Registration Event

The number of patients registered to use medical cannabis in South Dakota has jumped in recent weeks following a mass registration event held in April. South Dakota voters legalized the medicinal use of cannabis with the approval of a ballot measure in 2020 that passed with nearly 70% of the vote, and late last year the state Department of Health began accepting applications for medical cannabis identification cards for patients who had received a recommendation from their doctor. But after more than five months, the health department had issued fewer than 500 identification cards to eligible patients. Cannabis advocates with South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws expected to see thousands of registered patients in that time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
B102.7

Drone Video of Castlewood South Dakota Tornado Damage

Thursday's tornadic storm resulted in devastation throughout eastern South Dakota including the town of Castlewood. The storm hit the city around 6:00 PM. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Castlewood, SD on Thursday night instructing residents to take a volunteer firefighter with them when they go back into their homes for safety reasons.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Residents remain without power days after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota residents are still without power after May 12th’s severe weather. As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s website lists more than thirty-six hundred “member-consumer-owners” that don’t have power. The map shows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
American News

American News

339
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy