Boys Golf Ken Helling Tournament

(Willmar MN-) People who drive into or out of Willmar on North 7th Street, which becomes Kandiyohi County Road 41, will be taking a different route for the next few months. The Willmar Public Works Department says beginning today, North 7th will be closed at Park Avenue, which is just south of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds, all the way up to County Road 24, which is the turn to go to Ridgewater College. Accommodations will be made for affected residents and businesses in the construction zone, but motorists will be directed around the east and north sides of Foot Lake, on the golf course road. The pavement replacement project is expect to take about 2 months.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO