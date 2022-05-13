ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MN

Boys Golf Ken Helling Tournament

klfdradio.com
 3 days ago

Team Scores – (1) Osakis 339, (2) BBE 340, (3) Paynesville 342, (4) Albany 343, (5) Pierz 345,...

klfdradio.com

willmarradio.com

Northern route in and out of Willmar closes Monday

(Willmar MN-) People who drive into or out of Willmar on North 7th Street, which becomes Kandiyohi County Road 41, will be taking a different route for the next few months. The Willmar Public Works Department says beginning today, North 7th will be closed at Park Avenue, which is just south of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds, all the way up to County Road 24, which is the turn to go to Ridgewater College. Accommodations will be made for affected residents and businesses in the construction zone, but motorists will be directed around the east and north sides of Foot Lake, on the golf course road. The pavement replacement project is expect to take about 2 months.
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

4 Stearns County Women Among 10 Finalists for Princess Kay

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four women from Stearns County are among the 10 finalists to become the next Princess Kay of the Milky Way. The Midwest Dairy Association held its Dairy and Promotion Leadership event over the weekend in Minneapolis. The local women who have been named finalists are 20-year-old Alex Christen...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Three Men OK After Kayaks Capsize on Sauk River

LE SAUK TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is advising kayak and canoe enthusiasts to stay off creeks and rivers until the water levels recede to more normal levels. The sheriff's office says three people in kayaks were tossed into the Sauk River near Heim's Mill Saturday. A caller...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Pursuit leads authorities through 3 counties

BIG STONE COUNTY Minn. (KELO) — One person was arrested after a high speed pursuit went through three Minnesota counties. The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started around 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon. They learned that a Cadillac was coming from Milbank, South Dakota at a high rate of speed.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

More bison calves being born at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minneopa State Park is still adding new members to the bison family. As of Friday, the state park is home to nine bison calves. The first baby bison was born on April 29 and the newest was born Thursday. The park is still expecting six...
MANKATO, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
WJON

Woman Killed in Morrison County Crash

FLENSBURG -- A Sauk Centre woman was killed in a crash in Morrison County on Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27. Twenty-five-year-old Stephanie Hagfors was driving east at Dove Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi. Her vehicle then left the road and rolled multiple times.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Seeks Driver Who Hit 2 Tow Truck Operators On I-35

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a driver the agency says hit two people on a stretch of highway in southern Minnesota early Monday morning. The patrol said two tow truck operators were trying to remove a vehicle from the median on northbound Interstate 35 near Webster Township. Just before 2 a.m., a driver in a 2006 Lincoln MKZ allegedly hit the two men and drove off. Both men were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The Lincoln is black, has damage on its driver’s side door and is missing its driver’s side mirror, the patrol said. Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call 507-285-7409.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman from Sauk Centre dies in crash

(Morrison County, MN)--A woman from Sauk Centre has reportedly been killed in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Friday morning on Highway 27. According to the report, Stephanie Hagfors, 25, of Sauk Centre, was driving east when her vehicle crossed the center...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Hot 104.7

There’s One Popular Midwestern Beer Iowans Don’t Know About

This past weekend my fiance and headed back home to visit friends and family in Minneapolis. It was one of my closest friend's 31st birthday celebration this week and he had a party at his house. We spent the day talking, laughing, and drinking. A lot. This reminded me there's one popular light beer that Iowans don't seem to know about. They were everywhere at my friend's house in and are my fiance's favorite light beer. We sure are having a terrible time finding them in Iowa though.
IOWA STATE
knsiradio.com

Mississippi, Sauk Rivers Under Renewed Flood Warnings

(KNSI) — The Mississippi River and the Sauk River are under renewed flood warnings. The flood warning for the Mississippi is in effect until at least 7:00 Friday morning. The National Weather Service says the flood stage on the Mississippi River at St. Cloud is nine feet. The river is expected to crest at 9.5 feet and stay there until at least Thursday afternoon.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Former Gander Mountain Building Sold to Local Remodeling Company

ST. CLOUD -- A fast-growing St. Cloud home remodeling company is moving into a new, bigger location. Your Home Improvement Company is moving into the former Gander Mountain building in Waite Park. Owner Steve Little says there were a few reasons why they're making the move from their existing location...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Jill Abahsain of Sauk Centre set to challenge Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach

(Willmar, MN)--Jill Abahsain, of Sauk Centre, will challenge Republican Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach in the 7th Congressional District this fall. Abahsain won the unanimous endorsement of DFL delegates over the weekend at the Congressional District 7 convention which took place in Willmar. Delegates from her home county of Stearns County nominated...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

Originally published on May 15. Updated with information from Osseo police. BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city. The officer then...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

