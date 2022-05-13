ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Connecticut police K9 drug detection teams graduate

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Ten police canine drug detection teams graduated Friday at the Connecticut state police K-9 Unit in Meriden.

The dogs were trained to find and alert their handlers to narcotics and will begin combating the state’s illegal drug and opiate crisis, state police said.

The teams were trained over six weeks to find drugs hidden in buildings, motor vehicles, luggage, parcels, lockers, open areas and on people.

The following teams graduated: Det. Joseph Miller and K9 General, State Police Narcotics Unit; TFC David Misenti and Una, State Police Troop H; Officer Zachary Kashmanian and Hawk, Hartford Police Dept.; Officer Eric Williams and Skye, Old Saybrook Police Dept.

Also, Officer Vincent Lariccia and Jets, Bridgeport Police Dept.; Officer Susan Flannery and Durango, Meriden Police Dept.; Correction Officer John Bennett and Oakley, state Department of Correction; Officer Gary Bourgoin and Gigi, UConn Police Dept.; Officer Brandon Butler and Hanny, West Haven Police Dept.; and Officer Stephen Fazzino and Gage, Montville Police Dept.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Overdosed homeless man saved by a Hartford police officer as addiction crisis worsens across Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — A deadly dose of fentanyl nearly killed a homeless man in Hartford. Luckily, an angel in blue brought him back from the beyond. When you stand outside the opulent façade of the Connecticut State Capitol, it’s sometimes hard to see that just feet away lies a much less glamorous reality. A reality made worse by a two-year global pandemic. A crisis of homelessness.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police seize ATVs, make several arrests

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested three people and seized several ATVs over the weekend. Police said on Friday, officers were able to seize three ATVs and one dirt bike. Police said an officer was conducting bike patrols in the downtown area when he observed a man driving a dirt bike in the […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Hartford homicide victim remembered by loved ones

HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of 59-year-old Guillermo Gonzalez said their lives were shattered when he was killed. "He was an innocent victim, and it's very hard knowing that I won't be able to see my godfather again," said Mylee Baker, one of his nieces. Gonzalez was an innocent...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Meriden, CT
City
Old Saybrook, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Montville, CT
State
Connecticut State
Meriden, CT
Crime & Safety
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
New Britain Herald

New Britain man accused of abusing dog headed to trial

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man accused of abusing a dog is going to trial. Christopher Vantull, 32, made his decision known during a hearing Friday in New Britain Superior Court. He faces charges of cruelty to animals, first-degree maliciously wounding or killing an animal and first-degree failure...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Narcotics Arrest – Cocaine and Fentanyl

#Norwalk CT– On May 15, 2022, Officers were dispatched to a call for a medical aid, which led to the arrest of Shane Osullivan, and the seizure of suspected cocaine laced with fentanyl. Officers responded to 726 Connecticut Ave (McDonald’s) on the report of an unconscious male in the...
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Woman Hit By Speeding Car Wants Ansonia PD To Release Footage

ANSONIA — A woman injured after being hit by a car that veered onto a North Main Street sidewalk is asking a court to compel the police department to release any video and photographs connected to the incident. The victim is trying to determine whether the vehicle that hit...
ANSONIA, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Flannery
Person
Eric Williams
Person
Brandon Butler
NBC New York

Connecticut Authorities Probing Fatal Shooting of Black Bear

Wildlife authorities in Connecticut are investigating the recent fatal shooting of a female black bear that left two cubs orphaned. The shooting occurred Thursday in Newtown. Police in Ridgefield, about 20 miles away, said an off-duty officer from their department was involved in the shooting, but did not elaborate and referred questions to state officials.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NECN

1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in Hartford, Conn. Homicide: Police

Hartford officials are investigating after one person was found dead in an upstairs apartment, and another individual was found on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. According to Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert, just before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, police discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound on...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Off-duty cop played a role in Newtown bear's death

Working to end the baby formula shortage, a deadly stabbing investigation, search for bear cubs, and the full lunar eclipse!. NEWS CONFERENCE: CT lawmakers push for answers in baby formula crisis. Updated: 2 hours ago. Monday morning at the Diaper Bank of Connecticut in North Haven, Connecticut lawmakers addressed the...
NEWTOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Connecticut State Police#K9 General#Una#State Police Troop H#Hartford Police Dept#Old Saybrook Police Dept#Jets#Bridgeport Police Dept#Durango#Meriden Police Dept#Department Of Correction#Uconn Police Dept#Montville Police Dept#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
NBC Connecticut

Buffalo Shooting Drawing Strong Reaction in Connecticut Communities

As Buffalo, New York authorities continue to investigate a tragic mass shooting, people here in Connecticut grapple to understand what motivated a teenaged gunman to target a Black community. Ten people were killed and three others were wounded when police say 18-year-old Payton Gendron opened fire in a Buffalo supermarket.
BUFFALO, NY
westernmassnews.com

Mass. cannabis companies to remove billboards in Conn. following passage of new law

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Back in October, the Connecticut Attorney General wrote a letter to Massachusetts cannabis retailers and asked them to remove their billboards from Connecticut highways. Now, that request is about to become law. The bill, which received final legislative approval in the Nutmeg State, will ban out-of-state...
HOLYOKE, MA
i95 ROCK

Step Inside This Creepy Abandoned Connecticut Hotel

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On Friday morning, January 10, 2020, guests at the Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell, Connecticut, were told to pack their suitcases and leave the premises immediately. Imagine...
CROMWELL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Man Sentenced For Distributing Heroin

A Connecticut man will spend more than two years in prison after being sentenced for distributing heroin, federal officials announced. New Haven County resident Adam Mines, age 38, of Naugatuck, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in December 2021 to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.
NAUGATUCK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Firearms Arrest Washington Avenue and Milne Street

#Bridgeport CT–On May 12, 2022 at approximately 9:00 pm members of The Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting motor vehicle enforcement in the Hollow section of Bridgeport. While traveling on Washington Avenue, Officers observed a gray Honda vehicle traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue with a tinted...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police warn of heavy traffic

Hartford Police are investigating a homicide at 302 Bellevue. Hartford Police have issued a traffic advisory for Saturday night due to the Yard Goats Game, the Hartford Athletic Team and the KISS concert taking place all around 7 p.m. Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 9:55 PM UTC. Last day for...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy