ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Camila Cabello on why idolizing celebrity bodies can be harmful

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvN9W_0fdB7U2u00

Singer Camila Cabello admits she struggles to love her body, which is why she decided to speak out about it in hopes of connecting with fans who feel the same way.

Last month, Cabello shared a lengthy note about paparazzi snapping unflattering photos of her and how that negatively impacts her mental health.

MORE: Camila Cabello gets candid about body insecurity: 'I've never had a worse time at the beach'

Now, she tells People she wants to reach others who also struggle with their body image.

"People can often look at these pictures of celebrities and want to change their diet or aspire to that," she told the outlet. "I thought it was important for me to be like, 'Hey, this isn't necessarily something to aspire to. I might look a certain way, but I've had a really s----- time, and that's not a good way to be.'"

"I don't have a solution for it, and I struggle with it all the time, even after that post," the singer continued. "It's an ever-present struggle, and I think a lot of women feel that way."

Cabello credits support from friends including Selena Gomez, for helping her when she is dealing with these struggles, she told People.

"She is somebody that's always been so supportive," Cabello said. "I feel like she's never pretending, and I don't feel like I have to pretend around her. Those are the most worthwhile friendships."

MORE: Camila Cabello wants to host more mental health conversations in Latino community

"Women like her being so vulnerable and honest with their feelings is such a guiding light for me, and I think it's going to alleviate a lot of people coming after her, after me, in the industry, that feel like they have to be perfect," she added.

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Every Time Selena Gomez Joked About Her Love Life on TikTok: ‘I Don’t Want to See a Singular Man’

The heart wants what it wants — and for Selena Gomez, she’s living that single life. The Only Murders in the Building star frequently shares relatable TikTok videos about her relationship status with her 40 million followers, whether she’s creating her own laugh-out-loud content or lip-syncing to audio clips bemoaning her dating life. “Last time […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Camila Cabello and Maria Becerra Rock Colorful Wigs in Outer Space for Interplanetary ‘Hasta Los Dientes’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello is bringing the colorful elements of her album Familia to an outer space concert, thanks to the music video for her pop-perfect Spanish song, “Hasta Los Dientes,” featuring Maria Becerra. The video opens with a wide shot of a spaceship as an alien voice introduces Cabello and Becerra as Mars’ biggest stars. The intro makes a reference to soccer commentator Enrique “El Perro” Bermudez’s iconic kickoff line, “aficionados que viven la intensided del fútbol” (“fans who live the intensity of soccer”), but replaces soccer with “interplanetary concert” as Cabello appears behind a red wall...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Selena Gomez
SheKnows

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris & Prince Stick Close Together in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Click here to read the full article. Paris and Prince Jackson continue to show their support for the Broadway show, MJ the Musical, which features the life and music of their late dad, Michael Jackson. The siblings honored the cast and crew on Wednesday night in celebration of the 10 Tony Award nominations the show received. Dressed in a nude lace gown with a long train, Paris stuck close by her older brother, who was dressed casually in jeans and a black sport coat. (See the photos HERE.) The duo posed on the red carpet with the 24-year-old singer’s left arm...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Mental Health#Latino
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Marries ASAP Rocky In Plunging Red Silk Dress And Invisible Heels In New ‘D.M.B’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. ASAP Rocky has finally released his single “D.M.B.” after teasing it for the better part of a year, but his more famous partner and mother of his child — Rihanna takes the spotlight in the visual. This is a full circle moment as the Barbadian billionaire was the leading lady in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video in 2013. The new music video is described as an ode to a “ghetto love tale,” with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances. The dynamic duo appear as urban hustlers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Gwen Stefani's Latest Instagram—Fans Are Begging Her To 'Stop The Lip Fillers'

No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 51-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly stunning looks over the past few years, and has even showed off her natural beauty by stepping out sans makeup on more than a few occasions. However, the drastic change in her appearance hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as far as her seemingly ever-increasing lips are concerned!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Albert of Monaco enjoy rare outing together

Sarah, Duchess of York stepped out on Thursday for a rare outing with Prince Albert II of Monaco, who was presented with a very exciting award in Gothenburg, Sweden. The royal pair attended an event for The Perfect World Foundation, an organisation which the Duchess is a Global Ambassador for.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Hangs With ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Martin Short On Night Out: Photo

Selena Gomez stepped out looking chic on April 19, but what really stood out was her companion for the evening — her Only Murders in The Building costar Martin Short! The 29-year-old singer and actress was seen leaving hotspot Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica after a casual dinner with the 72-year-old comedy legend. In the photo, Selena looked sleek and put-together, pairing a simple black blazer, cuffs rolled to her elbows, with a pair of oversized, laid-back gray jeans. She accessorized with simple jewelry, strappy sandals, and a classic black handbag. Martin was equally chic in a blue-on-blue layered suit ensemble and black shoes. The two were both smiling and relaxed as they exited the restaurant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
GMA

GMA

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy