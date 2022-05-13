ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Moving companies hit hard by rising gas prices pass costs to customers

By Melissa Howell
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat morning commute isn’t the only place you might feel the hit of high gas prices: Moving companies are increasing fees to offset the cost of fuel. From the cost of materials and...

wtop.com

Comments / 1

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Supply, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Business
WTOP

How pension income is taxed

Some companies and government organizations provide a pension to their employees, which typically provides a lifetime monthly income. Your employer will usually fund the plan and then guarantee that you will receive a certain amount during retirement. When you retire, you will get a monthly income that can be used to support your cost of living.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Moving Company
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $3.71 to $114.20 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.69 to $114.24 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to $4.02 a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.91 a gallon. June natural gas rose 30 cents to $7.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
WTOP

Metro GM Wiedefeld retires a month early; COO Leader resigns

Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld has retired over a month earlier than planned, and the D.C.-area transit agency’s Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader has stepped down effective immediately. Wiedefeld, who was on the job for six years, said in a statement that he decided to start his...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WWD

A Decade In, ThredUp Spots These Resale Trends to Watch

Click here to read the full article. What can a decade of resale reporting tell us? The answer, according to resale marketplace ThredUp, is multifaceted, but one thing is certain: resale just keeps on growing. Releasing its 10th annual resale report Tuesday, which started a domino effect amongst the resale market, ThredUp said resale saw its greatest year yet, growing 58 percent in 2021 in the U.S., from $27 billion to $35 billion. In 2021, 244 million consumers, broadly, said they shopped or are open to shopping secondhand. The report leverages data from GlobalData retail, which included a survey of some...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy