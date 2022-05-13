ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

Coastal storm washes away Outer Banks homes, leaves residents and visitors on edge

By AccuWeather
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

One vacationer found herself on a much longer trip than planned while another homeowner is assessing if her property is still safe.

Residents along parts of North Carolina's Outer Banks are living on edge as the frenzied ocean pushes ever closer to people’s homes following a potent coastal storm that wreaked havoc much of this week.

At least two houses were swallowed up by the ocean near the coastal town of Rodanthe, North Carolina, which sits along a particularly narrow and threatened strip of the Outer Banks. As the storm worsened earlier this week, water and sand overtook North Carolina Highway 15, the roadway which connects Rodanthe to the upper Outer Banks.

Kim Dacyczyn and her family got stuck on vacation in Rodanthe after the highway was temporarily shut down.

"We were literally in the car, and all these alerts started going off saying our flights were canceled, and so we went to go to how to rebook our flights, and while we were working through, all our phones started blowing up that the road was closed," Dacyczyn told AccuWeather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29spEV_0fdB0UDx00

Their vacation property was just a few blocks away from where both homes fell into the ocean, but they felt relatively safe because large dunes were still maintained in front of their property. That wasn't the case for Cynthia Doughty, who evacuated her coastal home as the storm continued to rage.

Doughty's driveway slab cracked during the storm, and 4-5 feet of sand washed up on her property as water crashed against the stilts and her first floor.

"I had gotten a call that the debris from the fallen house had broken in my back door and that water was coming in from the first floor, so we didn't even attempt; we just jumped in a hotel," Doughty, who added that this is the closest the water has ever gotten to her house, told AccuWeather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCV7o_0fdB0UDx00

Inside their house, the first floor shows signs of water damage, with sand making their floor look more like the beach than a nice summer getaway.

In the event storms like this become more common or that erosion in the area continues to worsen, Doughty does have enough space on her lot to move her house backward. Meanwhile, Dacyczyn is also thinking about her potential future plans on the Outer Banks.

After her and her family's difficult trip to Rodanthe, Dacyczyn said she is still willing to come back, but she will prepare harder in case of a coastal storm.

"More clothes, more meds, more food, more everything," Dacyczyn said. "More drinks."

Reporting by Jillian Angeline

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 21

Phil Layshio
2d ago

Hard to feel sorry for people that build homes on the sand next to an ocean. I bet the owners are shocked and are looking to hold someone else responsible

Reply(3)
8
Charli55
3d ago

25 years later, still hearing about houses on the Outer Banks being destroyed by high surf.

Reply
7
Stoptheinsanity
3d ago

You chose to live there. Nice beach, but there are consequences

Reply
12
Related
WKYC

Tornado in North Carolina leaves severe damage

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A tornado ripped through Rockingham County Friday. County officials said a tornado warning went into effect around 7:20 p.m. Communications got the first calls about damage about 22 minutes later. Saturday afternoon, the depths of the destruction left behind were clear on Sunset View Road....
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rodanthe, NC
Government
City
Rodanthe, NC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Damage#Erosion#The Outer Banks#Coastal
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KIRO 7 Seattle

Early morning earthquake shakes Mount Vernon

Several residents of Mount Vernon were jolted out of bed early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 3.56 earthquake occurred around 4:15 a.m. At a depth of 13.5 kilometers, the epicenter was just east of downtown Mount Vernon. According to the USGS, nearly 400 people...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

North Carolina beach house collapses into ocean and floats away

A beach house has fallen into the Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina’s coast and more are in danger of collapsing, US National Park Service officials said on Tuesday.Footage shared on social media shows the unoccupied home, located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, being swept away after falling into the waves.It is the second house on the road to collapse in recent months.The park service has confirmed the surrounding area has been closed off amid fears more properties are at risk of falling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rebekah Vardy tells court she did not leak stories about Coleen RooneyPutin may impose martial law in Russia if war drags on, US intelligence chief saysElon Musk says he will reverse Donald Trump’s ‘morally wrong’ Twitter ban
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

Parts of Jersey Shore beaches will be closed past Memorial Day after storm causes erosion

Beach erosion following last weekend’s fierce coastal storm has created additional headaches in several towns with Memorial Day weekend only two weeks away. The Ortley Beach section of Toms River, North Wildwood and Stone Harbor are among the places where tides and strong winds took their toll — wiping away massive amounts of sand, and producing “cliffs” near the diminished dunes, officials in those towns said.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

53K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy