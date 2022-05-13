ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio WFLA

Four Florida Men Accused of Robberies Posing as Cops

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nj4X_0fdAxcL800

TAMPA -- Federal prosecutors are going after four Florida men they say committed crimes, dressed as police officers.

An unsealed federal indictment out of Tampa says the four conspired to rob suspected drug dealers.

They allegedly staged five holdups between December 2020 and April 2021 in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and Lee counties, wearing black clothing and masks, sometimes with "SHERIFF" written across their gear and a Dodge Durango and Chevy Malibu outfitted with blue lights and sirens.

According to the indictment, Reginald Roberts, 22, of Lakeland, Nathaniel Carr, 28, of Riverdale, Daniel Jackson, 29, of Winter Haven, and Chrishawn Butler, 22, of Brooksville, face mandatory minimums of 14 to 31 years in federal prison if convicted.

The FBI led the investigation with nine local agencies in Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida (the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Bartow Police Department, the Lakeland Police Department, the Dade City Police Department, the Cape Coral Police Department, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the Arcadia Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol).taking part.

Photo: Canva

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Robber#Fbi#City Police#Violent Crime#Dodge#Chevy
10 Tampa Bay

Frostproof man killed in US 27 crash

AVON PARK, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a Sunday evening crash that killed a 26-year-old Frostproof man. Ty Romero, 26, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 27 near the intersection of Tabitha Way, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say law enforcement officers and...
FROSTPROOF, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hillsborough County responds to fire at car wash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews responded to a 2-alarm commercial fire at a car wash in Valrico. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is still on the scene Monday afternoon at the commercial structure fire on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in Valrico. HCFR received the 911 call at 6:42 AM from a passerby, who described the structure as being fully engulfed in flames.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wbtw.com

4 Florida men face life in prison for impersonating police, DOJ says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Tampa Bay area men face up to life in federal prison after authorities said they committed several armed robberies, home invasions, and shootings while dressed as police officers, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office stated. Authorities said the following men were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Woman Caught Trafficking Meth in Grant

A woman from Sebastian was caught selling methamphetamine during a sting controlled by the Palm Bay Police Department. Detectives received information that Amanda Melissa Jones, 32, of Sebastian, would be selling methamphetamine at Fisherman’s Landing Park in Grant. “Agents observed Amanda [Jones] walking to a dark in color sedan...
SEBASTIAN, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy