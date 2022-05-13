Four Florida Men Accused of Robberies Posing as Cops

TAMPA -- Federal prosecutors are going after four Florida men they say committed crimes, dressed as police officers.

An unsealed federal indictment out of Tampa says the four conspired to rob suspected drug dealers.

They allegedly staged five holdups between December 2020 and April 2021 in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and Lee counties, wearing black clothing and masks, sometimes with "SHERIFF" written across their gear and a Dodge Durango and Chevy Malibu outfitted with blue lights and sirens.

According to the indictment, Reginald Roberts, 22, of Lakeland, Nathaniel Carr, 28, of Riverdale, Daniel Jackson, 29, of Winter Haven, and Chrishawn Butler, 22, of Brooksville, face mandatory minimums of 14 to 31 years in federal prison if convicted.

The FBI led the investigation with nine local agencies in Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida (the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Bartow Police Department, the Lakeland Police Department, the Dade City Police Department, the Cape Coral Police Department, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the Arcadia Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol).taking part.

