Schenectady, NY

Lawmaker wants to repeal tax on bottled water in New York

By Nick Reisman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York should repeal the 4% sales tax placed on bottled water sales and treat it like other essential grocery items, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said Friday. The Democratic lawmaker who represents the Schenectady area introduced legislation...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 1

spectrumlocalnews.com

Court-appointed master releases New York state Senate lines

A court-appointed special master released New York's new state Senate district lines Monday, releasing a draft plan for the next decade that will lean Democratic for more than half of the upper house. Jonathan Cervas, of the Institute for Politics and Strategy at Carneige Mellon University, reconfigured the state's 63...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Congressional bids fly after release of draft New York House maps

New York officials started a cascade of announcements for congressional office on Monday after the state's new boundaries for its 26 U.S. House of Representative seats were released just before noon. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan will run for Congress in New York's new 18th District, the Democratic lawmaker announced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Ban These Types Of Cosmetics

New York State is often at the forefront when it comes to protecting rights, but also restricting certain things it deems harmful. There is now an effort to ban certain types of cosmetics from being sold in the state. Assembly Bill A5653B would ban both the manufacture or sale of cosmetics tested on animals. It has not passed in either the Assembly or the Senate yet. If it does, Governor Kathy Hochul will also need to sign it into law.
LIFESTYLE
Big Frog 104

New York’s House District Map is Out and Democrats Can’t Be Happy

The court appointed neutral special master charged with redrawing New York's House and NYS Senate maps released a draft version of his revised Congressional map on Monday. The makeup of the proposed map doesn't come as a surprise to Central New Yorkers who expected the possibility that Oneida and Herkimer Counties would lose their independence, and be split up into separate districts. The new map places Oneida County, including Utica and Rome, with the more populated Syracuse in the 22nd Congressional District, and Herkimer County and parts of Otsego County with the 21st Congressional District with Rep. Elise Stefanik in the North Country region.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Paint Disposal Program Underway in NYS

A new paint collection program is underway in New York State. The State Department of Environmental Conservation said the Post-consumer Paint Collection Program will make it easier for households and businesses to safely dispose of leftover paint. Commissioner Basil Seggos said the DEC will oversee the program, which will be...
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Judge: California's women on boards law is unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Speed Traps In New York State

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
TRAFFIC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Did New York's Red Flag Law fail before Buffalo mass shooting?

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- At the end of last school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul says then 17-year-old Payton Gendron said for a class project about what he wanted to do next was to commit murder and suicide. Police said it triggered a mental health evaluation but Gendron was released with no...
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

New York issuing COVID payments to struggling families with children

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional funding has been made available for families in New York. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the distribution of $28 million in Pandemic Emergency Assistance funding to help struggling families with children. Beginning May 14, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will issue one-time payments of $250 to eligible […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Crystal Peoples-Stokes on what the state Legislature can do after Buffalo shooting

Capital Tonight’s Susan Arbetter spoke with New York state Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes about the shooting that unfolded in her district on Saturday in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. After the shooting, Peoples-Stokes tweeted out, “The attack in my district in Buffalo was an act of terrorism...
BUFFALO, NY
Big Frog 104

You Can Now Safely Trash Your Old Paint Cans In NY; Here’s Where

State law now requires you to safely throw away your old paint cans. Luckily, there's an easy way to find a drop-off spot new you!. The Postconsumer Paint Collection Program is officially in effect in New York State. Starting May 1st, all manufacturers in New York State who sell architectural paint directly or indirectly must register their company with PaintCare. The same goes for any other state that is also a part of the program.
ENVIRONMENT

