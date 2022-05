The No. 2 seed Boston Celtics face the No. 1 seed Miami Heat Tuesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tip-off from FTX Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Celtics vs. Heat odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

BOSTON, MA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO