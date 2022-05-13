Jerry Jeudy arrest: Everything we know

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office on Thursday afternoon and charged of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. Here’s what we know about the situation.

What happened?

Arapapoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown told media members Thursday that Jeudy did not make physical contact with his accuser during the incident that preceded Jeudy’s arrest. “It solely involved property,” Brown said, via George Stoia of The Gazette.

Jeudy did not damage any property, but the receiver was accused of withholding items including a wallet, paperwork and baby formula. Jeudy was accused by the mother of his daughter. Police indicated that Jeudy withheld the items after the woman took one of his phones.

Jeudy was taken into custody without incident and stayed in jail overnight until his court hearing on Friday morning.

What's the potential punishment?

In Colorado, Jeudy’s charge of second-degree criminal tampering is explained as tampering “with property of another with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance to that person” (Jeudy withholding the accuser’s items). The domestic violence enhancer indicates that the situation involved a dispute between family members or people in a relationship.

“When it comes to the severity of charges this is a very low-level misdemeanor,” Brown said Thursday.

The potential punishment for criminal tampering is up to 120 days in jail and/or up to $750 in fines. Jeudy could also face discipline from the NFL, but that would likely depend on the result of his court outcome. Jeudy is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Jeudy and the accuser appeared in court on Friday morning and the receiver was released on personal recognizance bond. The accuser told the judge she was “hoping the charges would be dismissed,” according to Sam Tabachnik of The Denver Post. The woman also told the judge she doesn’t feel threatened and she said there was no physical contact on Thursday.

Jeudy is now set to return to court on May 31. The Broncos are scheduled to hold organized team activities on May 23-24 and 26 before that. Jeudy will presumably miss the team’s OTA session that is scheduled for May 31.

The NFL’s decision on potential league discipline for Jeudy will not arrive until after the court makes its decision.