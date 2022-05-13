ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

Plain Talk: A time for new beginnings

By Father Francis Pizzarelli
 3 days ago
Spring is a time for new beginnings. As you read this column, many of our college graduates will have graduated or are preparing to graduate this month. They are closing one chapter and opening a new chapter across the landscape of great division and polarization. Four years ago, when...

Your Turn: Easter memories – Ham, quiche and matzo brei

This past Easter Sunday was my first without my wife Cindy. On the little dining room table that she brought home from Europe, beneath the candy-colored mini-chandelier acquired on the same trip, I set a holiday table. I reheated crab cakes, stirred up some homemade hollandaise, and sat down to a tasty, albeit solitary, meal.
STONY BROOK, NY
One-on-one with Rebecca Kassay

Village of Port Jefferson trustee Rebecca Kassay is at the forefront of several environmental initiatives. TBR News Media caught up with her for an exclusive interview to discuss these matters in depth. In this interview, Kassay addresses her early involvement in community organizing, her first term as trustee and her vision for the village and its environment.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Kids Korner: May 12 to May 19, 2022

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket presents a children’s workshop,Caterpillars and Critters, on May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Learn about bugs and critters that live in the garden and help it grow! Make and take home a foot long caterpillar that will grow into a flower garden. Visit the farm’s gardens, take a tour of the farm and a tractor ride too! For ages 3 to 12. $40 per child. To register, call 689-812 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Keesha, Snowflake, Chelsea, Ophelia, Jack Jack!

Welcome to the fifth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. This adorable and sweet girl is Keesha. She was surrendered to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter because her family was no longer able to care for her. Keesha is a gentle soul who has to start over at the age of 10. She is as sweet as could be, she knows sit but is always checking out her surroundings to see who is available to get some pets from. She is looking for a family to love, a door to look out of and get her daily dose of sunshine and a bed to curl up in. She is a delight to walk, she is housebroken and would love the opportunity to show you what she is made of. She can be a little shy at first but then the happy go lucky girl comes out and she is giving kisses and looking for all of your attention. She would do best with kids over the age of 10, no dogs and she is fine with cats. Call 631-286-4940.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Commack board of ed, budget vote set for May 17

Commack Union Free School District residents will vote on the 2022-23 budget and select two school board trustees when they head to the polls Tuesday, May 17. The budget for next year is nearly $215 million, an increase of 4.64% over last year. This will result in a tax levy increase of 1.95%, under the tax cap of 3.82%. This includes a state aid package of $43 million.
COMMACK, NY
Fordham Mourns the Passing of Senior Student Vincent Harris

Vincent Harris, a senior in Fordham College at Rose Hill and leader in campus life who was beloved not only for his enthusiasm and warmth but also for his sense of humility and ethic of service, died suddenly on May 10. He was 21 years old. Harris played numerous leadership...
BRONX, NY
Here’s Where to Enjoy the Prettiest Patio Dining in Westchester

Why confine your culinary experience to four walls when you can dine al fresco at these fine Westchester establishments?. Argana’s French doors open onto this pretty, between-the-buildings courtyard populated with tables, trees, a crushed-stone bocce court, and diners indulging in the restaurant’s signature tagines and Friday-night belly dancing.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Brookhaven Town collects pet food and supplies for Long Island Cares

Brookhaven Town collected 360 lbs. of pet food and supplies during the Long Island Cares 11th annual Legislative Pet Food Drive Challenge. This drive focused on collecting and providing food for the family members most vulnerable to hunger – our pets. This year, the Town accepted donations at seven drop off locations from March 21 through April 22. Donated items included canned dog and cat food, five to ten-pound bags of dry food, treats and various pet care supplies including litter boxes, food bowls, pet carriers, pet toys and more.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Crazy Prices! St. Ann’s School. And a Coincidence!

Can you believe the price of gas? When it approaches $5 a gallon ($6 for diesel) somebody in Washington had better wake up. I don’t care if they are Democrats or Republicans or a combination of the two. Whether it’s a federal gas tax holiday, open up petroleum reserves, our electeds in Washington had better do something!
YONKERS, NY
Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum unveils latest exhibit

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport recently debuted. , the first solo museum exhibition by New York artist Christopher Tennant. Tennant’s artwork—a mix of avian and aquatic dioramas and vitrines, handmade lamps, and collected specimens—reimagines natural history as an extension of commodity culture and the decorative arts. His brilliantly illuminated cases combine antique taxidermy with discarded consumer products to provide a stark visual representation of the beauty and terror of an ecology altered by human industry and the algorithmic marketplace.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Seems like a return to the ‘bad old days’ for Brooklyn’s Caribbean community and homeowners

The barbaric attack against East Flatbush homeowners Kennisha Gilbert, a medical doctor, and her husband, allegedly by a group of thugs in retaliation for reporting one of them (who was their tenant) to police for animal cruelty, is an example of the violence that has become more commonplace these days in this West Indian American enclave of Brooklyn and long-striving community of color.
BROOKLYN, NY
7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
East Setauket, NY
