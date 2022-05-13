Plain Talk: A time for new beginnings

Welcome to the fifth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. This adorable and sweet girl is Keesha. She was surrendered to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter because her family was no longer able to care for her. Keesha is a gentle soul who has to start over at the age of 10. She is as sweet as could be, she knows sit but is always checking out her surroundings to see who is available to get some pets from. She is looking for a family to love, a door to look out of and get her daily dose of sunshine and a bed to curl up in. She is a delight to walk, she is housebroken and would love the opportunity to show you what she is made of. She can be a little shy at first but then the happy go lucky girl comes out and she is giving kisses and looking for all of your attention. She would do best with kids over the age of 10, no dogs and she is fine with cats. Call 631-286-4940.

BROOKHAVEN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO