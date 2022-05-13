ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

Commack board of ed, budget vote set for May 17

By TBR Staff
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Commack Union Free School District residents will vote on the 2022-23 budget and select two school board trustees when they head to the polls Tuesday, May 17. The budget for next year is nearly $215 million, an increase of 4.64% over last year. This will result in a tax levy increase...

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuntingtonNow

Draft Redistricting Map Would Move Huntington to 2nd District

Huntington would become part of the Second Congressional District under a draft plan issued Monday by the special master appointed to draw up new lines after Democratic maps were tossed out as gerrrymandering. The proposed Second District would have a north-south orientation, incorporating Huntington, Babylon and most of Islip, and...
HUNTINGTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Holdout threatens massive Long Island development

A developer may be forced to pump the brakes on a massive mixed-use project in Ronkonkoma, as a bus company owner is refusing to yield to an attempted seizure by eminent domain. A depot operated by charter bus company North Fork Express stands in the way of the second phase...
RONKONKOMA, NY
TBR News Media

Smithtown school district proposes $267M budget, incumbents discuss race

Residents of the Smithtown Central School District will once again decide who will sit on the school board after a contentious race in 2021. Last year Stacy Ann Murphy, John Savoretti and Karen Wontrobski-Ricciardi beat out incumbents Jeremy Thode, Mandi Kowalik and Charles Rollins in a race where the newcomers were inspired to run after disagreeing with the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic regarding in-person learning and masks.
SMITHTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Commack, NY
riverheadlocal

Around town: May 15

The Riverhead Fire Department is holding its annual fund drive. By now, the community should have received the brochure in the mail and return envelope to send a contribution allowing the firefighters to continue serving the community on a volunteer basis. The Riverhead Fire Department protects 48 square miles and covers the Town of Riverhead as well as parts of the towns of Southampton and Brookhaven. They are on call 14 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, rain or shine. They look forward to teaching annually fire safety training to all the children in the district through their Fire Prevention Program at all the schools, as well as, many preschools. You can send a donation by check or money order to Riverhead Fire Dept Fund Drive Committee, 540 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901 or can be made online by [email protected] or zelle [email protected]
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

State should follow Suffolk’s lead on gas tax relief

For the past several months, gas prices nationwide have been at unsustainable highs. The average price of a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.759 a gallon. New York State’s government tried to address this issue earlier this year by passing a law cutting 16 cents off of the 33-cent per gallon existing gas tax temporarily from June 1 to the end of the year. This, although a step in the right direction, is a short-sighted half-measure approach to an issue that is continually straining the wallets of Long Island families.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Sayville BOE candidate withdraws from race

Desmond Megna—one of three candidates on the ballot for the Sayville school board seat vacated by Norm deVenau, running against Mark Ruf and Christine Sarni—has “voluntarily and irrevocably” withdrawn his name from the May 17th school election ballot. Due to the extremely short notice provided to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Mathematics#Board Of Education#Trade Schools#Commack Middle School
Gothamist.com

Queens parents "furious" over popular superintendent being ousted

Queens parents are rallying behind a longtime superintendent who they said was let go from his position, part of a broader shakeup of the education department’s bureaucracy by Schools Chancellor David Banks. At a press conference in Astoria, Deb Alexander, a member of the Community Education Council for District...
QUEENS, NY
TBR News Media

PSEG-LI to discuss energy costs at Three Village Chamber meeting May 18

Are you a local business interested in learning more about ways to cut-back on energy costs? The Stony Brook Village Center will be hosting a Three Village Chamber of Commerce breakfast at the Rustic Loft sponsored by PSEG-LI at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 to discuss the rebates and grants available to small business, commercial, industrial, educational and municipal customers.
STONY BROOK, NY
huntspointexpress.com

Free COVID tests now available from NYC schools

Official NYC Council Photo by John McCartenAmidst an uptick in New York City COVID-19 cases, local schools are combating the trend with free test kits. Every week, students can bring home four test kits– two for themselves and two for their families. In an April 27 message to families...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
CBS New York

CDC: Westchester County seeing high COVID transmission rates

NEW YORK -- Westchester is now considered a high COVID transmission county, according to data from the CDC.  That means the county is seeing levels of cases of hospitalizations that are putting a strain on the local health care system. The CDC, along with the state health department, now recommends masks be warn indoors. Suffolk, Nassau, Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties are also considered high risk transmission areas. Rockland County is at a medium level. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
TBR News Media

One-on-one with Rebecca Kassay

Village of Port Jefferson trustee Rebecca Kassay is at the forefront of several environmental initiatives. TBR News Media caught up with her for an exclusive interview to discuss these matters in depth. In this interview, Kassay addresses her early involvement in community organizing, her first term as trustee and her vision for the village and its environment.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
hofstra.edu

A Message from the President on Masking Indoors

COVID case counts have risen rapidly over the past few weeks and yesterday, the CDC elevated Nassau County to “high” level of community risk, and recommended that everyone be masked indoors. Therefore, Hofstra University will again require masks indoors in all public settings, including classrooms, academic buildings, event...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
mineolaamerican.com

New Gym, Church Is Coming To Mineola

The Village of Mineola Board of Trustees on May 12 voted in approval for a new fitness training facility and a church to open up in the village. Andrew Flores of Elmont approached the podium in front of the Village Board to talk about his fitness training business called Home Free Fitness to share his intentions to create a fitness training facility inside the strip mall at 250 C Jericho Turnpike, across the street from Jericho Terrace.
MINEOLA, NY
Daily Voice

Improved Public Access Announced For Hempstead State Park

Some improvements have been completed at one of Long Island’s most popular parks. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a near $4 million improvement project at the Hempstead Lake State Park to enhance public access to the park and lake, which represents the largest body of freshwater in Nassau County.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy