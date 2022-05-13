ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilchrist County, FL

Ron DeSantis Approves $23.3 Million for Projects in Gilchrist County

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNXuY_0fdAhzpF00

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his intent to approve more than $23.3 million in budget allocations for Gilchrist County projects, highlighting the administration’s commitment to growing rural economies.

DeSantis also announced his intent to approve an appropriation for broadband expansion, which will greatly impact rural communities, and rural infrastructure enhancements throughout the state. The governor also said he would approve funding for public safety and infrastructure needs in Gilchrist County.

“My administration is dedicated to supporting opportunities for Floridians in rural communities,” said DeSantis. “Investing in infrastructure is a great way to give communities the tools they need to attract new industries and jobs. Each investment we make in Florida’s rural communities supports Florida’s future.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO is working alongside Gilchrist County leadership to identify meaningful opportunities that benefit Gilchrist County communities, families, and businesses,” said Depart of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Sec. Dane Eagle. “The Department is excited to see the resiliency and economic success these opportunities will bring to Gilchrist County’s residents as they continue to invest in their future.”

The following Gilchrist County-specific needs will be funded following the governor’s signing of the 2022-2023 General Appropriations Act:

($370,000) Salary Increase to Local Law Enforcement Agencies in Fiscally Constrained Counties

($6,360,666) – SR 26 from Fanning Springs to Trenton Resurfacing

($6,395,450) – SR 47 from CR 232 to Columbia County Line Resurfacing

($5,483,786) – SR 47 from US 129 to CR 232 Resurfacing

($4,720,000) – CR 138 from US 129 to SR 47 Small County Outreach Program

DeSantis also announced his intent to approve a $400 million appropriation supporting Florida’s Broadband Opportunity Grant Program and a $30 million appropriation for the state’s Rural Infrastructure Fund.

The Broadband Opportunity Grant Program will provide grant funding to expand high-speed internet connection to communities in need of the essential service, addressing historical broadband deficiencies and paving the way for future economic growth.

The Rural Infrastructure Fund, administered by DEO, is used to facilitate the planning, preparation, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities. Funded projects encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.

Comments / 9

COVID*SUCKS*
3d ago

Thank you, President Biden, for giving our State Infrastructure funding. My County appreciates it very much!!!

Reply(4)
6
Related
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Cord Byrd as Florida’s Secretary of State

With state Sec. of State Laurel Lee resigning, Gov. Ron DeSantis named state Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, to replace her. “Rep. Byrd, a Jacksonville attorney, has been a staunch advocate for election security, public integrity, the fight against big tech censorship and the de-platforming of political candidates,” the governor’s office noted. “Over the past six years in the Florida House, Rep. Byrd served all six years on the Public Integrity and Elections Committee, including two years as vice-chair. During his time in the Florida Legislature, Rep. Byrd has sponsored a number of bills that will protect freedom in Florida, including: sponsoring legislation banning sanctuary cities in Florida; sponsoring legislation requiring the use of E-Verify in Florida; sponsoring HB 1 in 2021, the most pro-law enforcement legislation in the nation; sponsoring legislation establishing the Parents’ Bill of Rights in Florida; and sponsoring HB 1297, improving Florida’s cybersecurity infrastructure.”
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gov. Ron DeSantis institutes Victims of Communism Day

Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest legislation will require Florida public schools to teach students about communist regimes and the people who suffered under them. The bill, HB395, was signed May 9 and will require U.S. government teachers to cover communism and those who suffered under it for at least 45 minutes on Nov. 7, “Victims of Communism Day.”
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis’ demand to dismantle Congressional District 5, a sprawling, Black-access congressional district in North Florida, citing language in the state Constitution forbidding diminishment of minority voting strength. Instead, Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, ordered adoption of a version of an existing congressional district that […] The post State judge reinstates sprawling Black-oriented congressional district in North FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fanning Springs, FL
State
Florida State
County
Gilchrist County, FL
Gilchrist County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wuwf.org

Abortion’s last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida

For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua Democrats roiled by pro-Bielarski email

An email that was sent to the Alachua County Democratic Executive Committee (DEC) and also to the Gainesville City Commission, making it a public record, has exposed division within the DEC over support for the various candidates for Gainesville Mayor and has led to a call for the author of the email to resign from the DEC over a violation of the Party Loyalty Oath.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Amber Mariano announces early exit from Legislature

Mariano will not seek a fourth term in the House. Rep. Amber Mariano announced Friday she will not run for another term in the House. “Serving my community and state has been the honor of a lifetime. When I was first elected to office in 2016, we had our work cut out for us. Quite frankly, I felt as though my constituents had been left behind, our students had been left behind and it was time we changed that,” the Hudson Republican said.
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

FWC ANNOUNCES RULE CHANGES FOR 4 KEYS SPECIES

At its meeting on May 3 and 4 in Gainesville, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a number of immediate and potential rule changes for species commonly harvested both recreationally and commercially in the Florida Keys. A rule change for recreationally harvested dolphinfish (mahi-mahi) approved at the March FWC meeting also took effect on May 1. A summary of the rule changes for each species is listed here. For reference purposes, state waters refer to the area from shore to three nautical miles on the Atlantic side of the Keys, and from shore to nine nautical miles on the Gulf side. More information regarding fishing regulations is at MyFWC.com/marine. Alternatively, the Fish Rules app uses an angler’s phone’s GPS to track his or her current location and provide the appropriate regulations in real time.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Dane Eagle
blackchronicle.com

Good news in Ocala/Marion County, Florida

During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Ocala 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest brings over 100 protesters

OCALA, Fla. — Women in Central Florida and across the country are protesting in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Dozens of people joined an abortion rights rally Saturday in Marion County. More than 150 people participated in the "Bans Off...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident discusses city’s massive growth

I admit, I’m a part of the problem. You see, I moved to Ocala from the Dade/Broward area 53 years ago, during a time when many others from South Florida had decided that they didn’t care for the ‘lifestyle’ down there, so they moved away too. I remember how hard it was to fit in with the locals, those who were born and raised here. I eventually was welcomed and made a nice life for my family and myself.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#County Line#Rural Communities#Floridians#The Department
First Coast News

Another way to submit for OUR Florida before deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The deadline to apply for OUR Florida rental assistance is Thursday night. Only applications that have been completely submitted by 10 p.m. on Thursday May 12th will be considered for payments, after that the program will cease accepting new applications. However, in the rush to submit...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
villages-news.com

Lady Lake could revisit Spanish Springs apartments after commissioner’s change of heart

The Lady Lake Commission could revisit the contentious issue of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square after a commissioner’s apparent change of heart. The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s at the Van Patten House. An overflow crowd of residents were at the meeting, making an impassioned plea to stand up to The Villages. Commissioners Paul Hannan and Ed Freeman were joined by Mayor Jim Rietz in voting against the plan for the apartments.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Commissioner wants to eliminate golf carts on North Morse Boulevard

At a meeting of the Sumter County Commissioners on May 10, Commissioner Garry Breeden mentioned that the best way to prevent golf cart accidents on Morse Boulevard, north of the gate, is to eliminate golf carts on Morse Boulevard. If the commissioners seriously consider this the solution to this long-time hazardous situation for everyone who travels on North Morse Boulevard then it’s time to bring in outside people with the vision and foresight to help the commissioners find a way to make this major connector road safer for their constituents.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy