Ron DeSantis Approves $23.3 Million for Projects in Gilchrist County

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his intent to approve more than $23.3 million in budget allocations for Gilchrist County projects, highlighting the administration’s commitment to growing rural economies.

DeSantis also announced his intent to approve an appropriation for broadband expansion, which will greatly impact rural communities, and rural infrastructure enhancements throughout the state. The governor also said he would approve funding for public safety and infrastructure needs in Gilchrist County.

“My administration is dedicated to supporting opportunities for Floridians in rural communities,” said DeSantis. “Investing in infrastructure is a great way to give communities the tools they need to attract new industries and jobs. Each investment we make in Florida’s rural communities supports Florida’s future.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO is working alongside Gilchrist County leadership to identify meaningful opportunities that benefit Gilchrist County communities, families, and businesses,” said Depart of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Sec. Dane Eagle. “The Department is excited to see the resiliency and economic success these opportunities will bring to Gilchrist County’s residents as they continue to invest in their future.”

The following Gilchrist County-specific needs will be funded following the governor’s signing of the 2022-2023 General Appropriations Act:

($370,000) Salary Increase to Local Law Enforcement Agencies in Fiscally Constrained Counties

($6,360,666) – SR 26 from Fanning Springs to Trenton Resurfacing

($6,395,450) – SR 47 from CR 232 to Columbia County Line Resurfacing

($5,483,786) – SR 47 from US 129 to CR 232 Resurfacing

($4,720,000) – CR 138 from US 129 to SR 47 Small County Outreach Program

DeSantis also announced his intent to approve a $400 million appropriation supporting Florida’s Broadband Opportunity Grant Program and a $30 million appropriation for the state’s Rural Infrastructure Fund.

The Broadband Opportunity Grant Program will provide grant funding to expand high-speed internet connection to communities in need of the essential service, addressing historical broadband deficiencies and paving the way for future economic growth.

The Rural Infrastructure Fund, administered by DEO, is used to facilitate the planning, preparation, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities. Funded projects encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.