FIFA 23 guide with all you need for Ultimate Team, Career Mode and beyond

FIFA 23 has landed, and as ever there's a wealth of stuff to get your studs into. This is EA's last ever game in the series, after 30 years working with football's governing body. Next year it starts over with EA Sports FC . Thankfully the juggernaut goes out on strong form, and below we have a host of tips for Ultimate Team, career mode, gameplay and more. Bookmark GR's FIFA 23 guide hub for everything you'll ever need across the coming season.

FIFA 23 review

The most obvious question to kick things off with. Is EA's final FIFA game worth buying in the first place? Our FIFA 23 review covers all this year's major developments, including a gamechanger in career mode, as Steven Gerrard moves to Germany to take over as Frieburg boss. Don't throw things, Aston Villa fans – it's only a game.

FIFA 23 formations

As is standard there are numerous strategic options on offer this year, but the community is honing in on a couple of specific ones. We've therefore taken a new approach with our traditional FIFA 23 formations guide, honing in on the four set-ups most likely to serve you best, both online and off.

FIFA 23 skill moves

Flicks and tricks are an important element in trying to garner online success, and as a result cards with five-star skill moves are especially popular in Ultimate Team. But even low-rated players can pull off a few dodges and feints. Learn them all from the ground up using our FIFA 23 skill moves guide.

FIFA 23 celebrations

This year sees EA add personal celebrations for Diogo Jota, Christian Pulisic and cover star Sam Kerr – but it's the Griddy that everyone is raving about. The dance popularised by NFL players and Youtubers is now available after you score, and you can find out how to do it in our FIFA 23 celebrations guide.

FIFA 23 lengthy players

Hypermotion 2 has scored lots of social media chatter with the addition of lengthy players. But what on earth are they? Basically, every individual in the game now uses one of three acceleration styles, and 'lengthy' is the one influencers have proclaimed as meta. Hit our FIFA 23 lengthy players guide for a more detailed explanation.

FIFA 23 fastest players

More interested in sheer pace than the nuances of acceleration styles? We have a guide for that too. Our FIFA 23 fastest players guide will steer you through the speediest stars in the game, with extra attention given to Ultimate Team – where if you can't afford the most rapid gold cards, there are silver and bronze to choose from instead.

FIFA 23 stadiums

Nottingham Forest suffered a baptism of fire on their return to the Premier League, but there was better news on the digital turf. They're one of six new additions to the FIFA 23 stadiums list. Manchester City also become the first club to have a dedicated women's stadium in the game.

FIFA 23 best women's teams

Domestic women's teams are a new addition this year, with the English WSL and French Division 1 Arkema taking a very welcome bow. But which of these are the most fun to play as? And where can you find England's Euro 2022 victors at club level? Open up our FIFA 23 best women's teams list to find out.

FIFA 23 best players

For the first time in a decade, neither Lionel Messi not Cristiano Ronaldo top the best players list in a FIFA game. Despite scoring 88,000 goals in the Bundesliga before his move to Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski misses out on top spot too. Instead, number one in our FIFA 23 ratings guide is… drumroll please… Karim Benzema. Cue applause.

FIFA 23 Icons

Some bad news to report on the legends front. Eight old favourites are axed from this year's game, including Argentine deity Diego Maradona and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. In their place we do get new faces, and you can see them all profiled – along with the full legends list – in our FIFA 23 Icons guide.

FIFA 23 Heroes

Heroes are famous past players who don't quite deserve Icon billing, and are especially renowned for their performances in (at least) one specific league. Two of those lost Icons return in this form: Hidetoshi Nakata and Jay-Jay Okocha. You can see a list of the whole bunch – including the superhuman Yaya Toure! – in our FIFA 23 Heroes guide.

FIFA 23 OTW

Ones To Watch cards have become a feature of every FIFA launch, and these dynamic items return again to celebrate big summer transfers like Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City. Find out how the upgrade system works, and see the complete cards list, in our FIFA 23 OTW guide.

FIFA 23 RTTK

RTTK stands for Road To The Knockouts, and sees Ultimate Team players rewarded for early season results in the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. Those to receive cards include Lionel Messi and Phil Foden. Keep up with their progress using GR's FIFA 23 RTTK tracker .

FIFA 23 chemistry styles

FIFA's new acceleration system can be manipulated even further with the use of these old favourites, such as Hunter and Hawk cards. FIFA 23 chemistry styles are used to increase individual player attributes to your liking, and you can get a handle on how this customisation element works by the clicking the link.

FIFA 23 kits

Rightly or wrongly, showboating is a huge factor in Ultimate Team, and you definitely need some tidy treads if you're going to look cool pulling off the Griddy. From traditional faves such as Brazil and New Zealand to niche newcomers like Wrexham and Bohemians, we have all your fashion needs covered in our guide to the best FIFA 23 kits .

FIFA 23 career mode

Our traditional FIFA 23 career mode guide is once again a whopper, taking you through its transfer system, scouting set-up, and the best clubs to manage. But we've expanded it by delving into its best new feature: being able to play as authentic managers, rather than having to create your own (rubbish) avatar.

FIFA 23 best young players

Another whopper here, featuring the 50 greatest wonderkids you can buy in career mode. Inevitably Donnarumma, Mbappe and Haaland appear high up the list, but there are plenty of cut-priced gems to be found too. Get your scouts searching for them with GR's FIFA 23 best young players guide.

FIFA 23 signings

Got money to spend in career mode and want to consider experience as well as youth? Then switch your attentions to our FIFA 23 signings guide. It covers players with the most potential, best bargains and free agents, and there are a couple of bonus Ultimate Team transfer tips thrown in for good measure.

FIFA 23 AFC Richmond

Yes, you are reading those words correctly – Ted Lasso is in this year's game! As are Coach Beard, Jamie Tartt and Dani Rojas. The team from Apple+ TV's huge sports comedy are available in multiple modes, and you can even have Jason Sudeikis roaming the touchline in FUT. Find out how in our FIFA 23 AFC Richmond guide.

FIFA 23 Wrexham

Ted Lasso isn't the only TV show repped in this year's game. The lads from Disney Plus documentary Welcome To Wrexham are also included as a 'Rest Of World' option – sadly without cameos from owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. To view their kits and squad, hit GR's FIFA 23 Wrexham guide.

FIFA 23 cover

This year two players share cover honors, and a little history is made in the process. Kylian Mbappe returns as FIFA 23 cover athlete, marking his third consecutive year on the box. Joining Mbappe on the Ultimate Team edition box is Chelsea and Australia forward Sam Kerr. She's the first ever woman to appear as a global cover star, and gets the box to herself in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA 23 Russian teams

This area of the game is again affected by ongoing Russian-Ukrainian relations. In March, CSKA Moscow, Lokomotiv Moscow and Spartak Moscow were all removed from FIFA 22 . The Russian national side also disappeared, as did kits and players from Russian clubs in Ultimate Team. (However, legends such as Lev Yashin and Aleksandr Mostovoi are still available in packs.)

At this point, the plan is for FIFA 23 to have no Russian clubs or national side. Spartak Moscow’s Otkritie Arena, another piece of content axed during that March cull, is also being left out once again.

From FIFA 23 to EA Sports FC

From 2023, EA’s football games will continue under the guise of EA Sports FC . I’ve written about what this could mean elsewhere on GamesRadar . More creativity is likely to be a major plus point – perhaps even a return to the days of FIFA 11’s Creation Centre. There’s even a chance that we’re able to toggle between virtual matches and real-life ones.