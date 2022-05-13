ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, VA

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xfJA_0fdAYMaX00

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash.

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.

Jeremy Tillman, who lives in the home, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug and possession of a firearm while intending to distribute schedule I or II drugs, WRIC reported.

In addition to the pills, deputies shared photos showing guns, ammunition and cash also seized from the home.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Man with stun gun steals cases of cigarettes in Virginia

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are looking for the man responsible for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven over the weekend. Officers responded to the store in the 6000 block of Godwin Boulevard Saturday around 7 a.m. and spoke with a store employee who witnessed the robbery. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
WDVM 25

Four arrested in Maryland drug bust

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Cumberland Police Department teamed up with Maryland State Police for a search and seizure. According to the news release, an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs lead them to the 300 block of Columbia Street. In the house, police found “large amounts of suspected Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, and […]
CUMBERLAND, MD
theriver953.com

FRPD investigate possible human trafficking

The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) is investigating a possible human trafficking case. The FRPD announced in a news release that they have arrested 23 year old Florida resident William Chase Mathews. The investigation leading to the arrest regarded an adult who is suspected of having sexual relations with a...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WSOC Charlotte

Police seek help identifying young boy found stuffed into suitcase in Indiana woods

NEW PEKIN, Ind. — A month after the body of a young boy was found stuffed into a suitcase in the woods of Indiana, authorities are no closer to learning the child’s name. A mushroom hunter called 911 around 7:30 p.m. on April 16 to report finding a suitcase in a heavily wooded area off East Holder Road in New Pekin, located in eastern Washington County. According to the Indiana State Police, the body of a young Black boy was inside.
NEW PEKIN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, VA
WUSA9

Double homicide in Woodbridge as Youngkin launches new crime task force

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says violent crime is a crisis in the Commonwealth and he's launched a task force to deal with it. The new task force, announced Monday, is a collaborative effort between the governor, Attorney General Jason Miyares and community and law enforcement leaders across Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Guns#Drugs#Wric
WHSV

New Market PD investigating armed robbery

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - On May 16, 2022 around 5:45 a.m., the New Market Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Bo’s Express located at 163 West Old Cross Road. The suspect, described as a dark-skinned male wearing dark-colored clothing with a mask entered...
NEW MARKET, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Augusta Free Press

Two-vehicle crash on Seminole Trail takes life of Charlottesville man

A two-vehicle crash on the 1200 block of Seminole Trail on Sunday night has claimed the life of a Charlottesville man. The driver of one vehicle, 36-year-old Justin Michael Tilghman, of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the 9:21 p.m. crash. Tilghman was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to UVA Hospital.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Crews respond to mobile home fire in Altavista

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Altavista Fire Company responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night. At about 6:30 p.m., crews were sent to the 300 Block of Peerman School Rd for reports of a fire. Units arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames. Authorities say the...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
90K+
Followers
101K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy