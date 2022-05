LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County celebrated the premiere of La Grange being on the HGTV show "Home Town Kickstart" on Sunday night with a sold out watch party. "It's so neat because we know these people, these are our people," said La Grange Main Street Executive Director Teresa Boling. "And to see these good things happening to them, and being able to celebrate that together, is really what community is all about."

