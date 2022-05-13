ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick Compliments Khloé Kardashian's Figure After She Sports His Talentless Apparel: 'Wear It Well'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian 's flirty relationship lives on ! This week, the Good American designer, 37, shared some new clothes from the dad-of-three's Talentless brand — and he couldn't help but enter the chat.

"Wear it well with that body Khlo," the entrepreneur, 38, wrote after resharing Kardashian's Instagram Story, in which she showed off some new hoodies and leggings.

This is hardly the first time the duo has taken their banter to the 'gram . While wearing Kim Kardashian 's Skims brand earlier this year, Disick replied, “Looking 2 fine 🔥."

LILI REINHART SLAMS KIM KARDASHIAN FOR 'STARVING HERSELF' IN ORDER TO FIT INTO MET GALA DRESS: 'SO WRONG'

Khloé and Disick have remained close, even though he and Kourtney Kardashian split up in July 2015.

RUNS IN THE FAMILY! HOW THE KARDASHIAN-JENNERS MAINTAIN THEIR FABULOUS FIGURES

The blonde babe has maintained that their relationship is totally normal.

“Scott and I are incredibly close,” the mom-of-one said in the first episode of The Kardashians , which premiered in April. “Somehow, Scott and I became, like, besties and he really is like a brother to me. That being said, he does speak to me, maybe, a little more flirty than my real brother does. The whole thing’s f**king weird.”

In October 2021, Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney — something Disick wasn't too thrilled with.

“Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” Disick said in the series. “If I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I’m going to actually spend my life with, it would have to be somebody...”

Khloé interrupted him, saying, "“More age-appropriate."

“Yeah, you know, upper 20s. When you’re with an equal you have to go back and forth,” Disick, who previously dated Sofia Richie , 23, and Amelia Hamlin , 20, stated.

Though he's been through some tough times, it seems like Disick can always rely on Khloé.

“Khloé and Scott have a very good relationship ,” a source told Us Weekly . “He speaks highly of her. They have a true connection. You can see when they’re together and it really shows.”

