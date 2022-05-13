Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young & Christina Hall Come Together After Public Spat: 'Doing What's Right'

@christinahaack/Instagram

What feud? Over Mother's Day weekend, Tarek El Moussa 's wife, Heather Rae Young , was seen in a heated argument with his ex-wife, Christina Hall , while at a kids soccer game. But on Thursday, May 12, the trio — as well as the latter's new husband, Josh Hall — put their issues aside and gathered together to support El Moussa and Hall's 11-year-old daughter, Taylor .

A photo posted by both women and the Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa star, 40, showed the four adults and Taylor at the school she'll be attending this coming September.

"Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth. Co- parenting and doing what’s right ❤️ it’s been a rough week for all of us," Selling Sunset 's Young, 34, captioned her post. "Tay’s open house tonight, she’s just the cutest 🥰."

The Christina on the Coast star — who also shares son Brayden , 6, with El Moussa — made her own Instagram post.

"Co-parenting 101. Kids come first. Taylor’s open house. Next, on to middle school she goes," Hall, 38, captioned the pic. "Brayden is recovering well and we are all grateful 🤍. It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace 🙏."

When the aforementioned tiff broke out , an insider claimed the ladies hadn't "been getting along lately and there's been overall tension between both couples. Christina feels Heather oversteps her boundaries when she parents her children and Heather doesn't feel like she gets enough respect from Christina."

A rep for both couples then released a statement that read, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."

Their recent reunion seems to prove just that, though other sources claimed the two ladies have never seen eye-to-eye .

"There’s been tension between Christina and Heather for quite some time now. They usually remain distant from each other," one insider spilled to Us Weekly . "Christina normally just talks to Tarek when it comes to the kids. She’s accepting of Heather taking on the role of stepmom but has this animosity toward her. Quite frankly, they can’t stand each other."