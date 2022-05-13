ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young & Christina Hall Come Together After Public Spat: 'Doing What's Right'

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZMUb_0fdAWuex00
@christinahaack/Instagram

What feud? Over Mother's Day weekend, Tarek El Moussa 's wife, Heather Rae Young , was seen in a heated argument with his ex-wife, Christina Hall , while at a kids soccer game. But on Thursday, May 12, the trio — as well as the latter's new husband, Josh Hall — put their issues aside and gathered together to support El Moussa and Hall's 11-year-old daughter, Taylor .

A photo posted by both women and the Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa star, 40, showed the four adults and Taylor at the school she'll be attending this coming September.

"Sometimes to shut down the noise we show the truth. Co- parenting and doing what’s right ❤️ it’s been a rough week for all of us," Selling Sunset 's Young, 34, captioned her post. "Tay’s open house tonight, she’s just the cutest 🥰."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwrAP_0fdAWuex00
MEGA

The Christina on the Coast star — who also shares son Brayden , 6, with El Moussa — made her own Instagram post.

"Co-parenting 101. Kids come first. Taylor’s open house. Next, on to middle school she goes," Hall, 38, captioned the pic. "Brayden is recovering well and we are all grateful 🤍. It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace 🙏."

HEATHER RAE YOUNG DROOLS OVER HUSBAND TAREK EL MOUSSA'S GOOD LOOKS IN SOLO SNAP: 'I JUST FELL MORE IN LOVE'

When the aforementioned tiff broke out , an insider claimed the ladies hadn't "been getting along lately and there's been overall tension between both couples. Christina feels Heather oversteps her boundaries when she parents her children and Heather doesn't feel like she gets enough respect from Christina."

A rep for both couples then released a statement that read, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bveyp_0fdAWuex00
@christinahaack/Instagram

Their recent reunion seems to prove just that, though other sources claimed the two ladies have never seen eye-to-eye .

"There’s been tension between Christina and Heather for quite some time now. They usually remain distant from each other," one insider spilled to Us Weekly . "Christina normally just talks to Tarek when it comes to the kids. She’s accepting of Heather taking on the role of stepmom but has this animosity toward her. Quite frankly, they can’t stand each other."

Comments / 3

Louis Miller
3d ago

betcha Christina is filling left out the limelight and heather is shining in the spotlight. tarek children have glowing things to say about heather that probably pushed those jealous button that surface a the soccer game. 😁😁😁😁

Reply(1)
5
Related
StyleCaster

Christina ‘Can’t Stand’ Tarek’s Wife—Here’s the Real Reason They Were Seen Having ‘Tension’

Click here to read the full article. Agree to disagree, Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young’s feud is deeper than their “tension” at Tarek El Moussa’s son’s soccer game. In photographs published by The Daily Mail, Christina—who was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018—and Heather, who married Tarek in 2021, were seen yelling at each other at a soccer game for Christina and Tarek’s 6-year-old son, Brayden, on May 7, 2022. The photographs show Tarek pulling Heather away from Christina by the arm as the Selling Sunset star yells at her husband’s ex-wife. Another set of photographs show Tarek in...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
OK! Magazine

Women At War! Christina Hall & Heather Rae Young Have Had 'Tension' Since Day 1, Claims Source

So much for blondes having more fun! Over Mother's Day weekend, Tarek El Moussa's wife, Heather Rae Young, and his ex-wife, Christina Hall — whom he shares two kids with — were the talk of the town, as the ladies got into a very public spat while watching a kids soccer game.Even more alarming, things escalated to the point where the Christina on the Coast star's husband, Josh Hall, had to be separated from El Moussa by a coach. Onlookers may have been shocked at the arguing, but it's something the group's inner circle knows all too well."There’s been tension...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christinahaack#Flipping#Tiff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Fan Criticism Over Her Easter Party

Heather Rae El Moussa recently faced online criticism for having live rabbits at her Easter party, and now the reality TV star has responded to the fans who lashed out. In a post on Monday, El Moussa shared a collection of photos and videos from her family's Easter Sunday get-together. Fans noticed that the Selling Sunset star had some real-life bunnies at the party, and they criticized El Moussa's decision to include the animals.
PETS
CinemaBlend

Flip or Flop Star Christina Hall’s Husband Defends Her After News About Their Secret Wedding Breaks

As much as it’s pretty clear that loads of people would love to be famous (even if only for a short time), it’s also obvious that living part of your life very publicly would probably be difficult. Your every move would be commented on and judged by strangers who don’t know the full story and may not have your best interest at heart. For nearly a full decade now, former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has known what it’s like to deal with rumors, and now her new husband has come to her defense after news about their secret wedding broke.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Christina Hall Claims Ant Anstead Uses Son Hudson, 2, to 'Promote His Business on Social Media'

Christina Hall is calling out Ant Anstead for discrepancies in his custody filing on Thursday. In a response filing from Hall, 38, and her legal team, obtained by PEOPLE, she alleges that Anstead, 43, uses their 2-year-old son Hudson to "promote his business on social media" despite Anstead requesting in his custody filing that their son not appear in any paid media campaigns.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jennifer Grey Reveals the Horrific Way She First Learned Her Dad Was Gay

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Grey and her Oscar-winning father, Joel Grey, have always shared a close relationship, but when it comes to his sexuality, it wasn’t her dad who revealed the news. Instead of his private life ,and who he chooses to date staying as a family affair, it was a boyfriend’s mother who revealed the news to her in a less-than-desirable way, Jennifer shared in her new memoir, Out of the Corner. She didn’t find out the truth until the late 1980s when she was dating actor Matthew Broderick. She was home alone with his mother, Patricia...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

49K+
Followers
663
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy