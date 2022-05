(WCYB) — No. 1 Tennessee lost to No. 22 Georgia on Saturday afternoon 8-3. With the game tied 3-3, the Bulldogs offense exploded for seven runs in the top of the seventh. Georgia's Cole Tate had a 2-RBI single and twin Connor Tate hit a 2-run home run in the same inning as part of the entourage.

