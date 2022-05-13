Miller resigns as sixth grade teacher at South Hardin Middle School.

A 12 member Hamilton County jury this ( Monday) afternoon found Michael Lang of Grundy Center guilty of First-Degree Murder,Attempt to Commit Muder and Assault on a Peace Officer. The jury recieved the case at 11:20 today and presented the verdict just after 1:30 this afternoon. Lang faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The trial began last week in Hamilton County District Court. Lang is accused of the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith in Grundy Center in April,2021. A sentencing date for Lang was not set during the reading of the verdict. The trial was moved to Hamilton County from Grundy County on a change of venue.

