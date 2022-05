Joseph Parrish, age 101 of Webster City, IA, died at his home on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Church of Christ in Webster City. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Webster City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Foster Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO