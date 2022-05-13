‘SNL’: Natasha Lyonne to Make Hosting Debut With Japanese Breakfast as Musical Guest in Season Finale

Click here to read the full article.

Natasha Lyonne is set to host the season finale of “ Saturday Night Live ” on May 21 with Japanese Breakfast performing as the musical guest.

The episode will mark the “Saturday Night Live” debut for Lyonne, who is the co-creator, executive producer, director and star of the comedy-drama series “ Russian Doll ,” which debuted its second season on Netflix on April 20. Season 1 follows Nadia (Lyonne) as she mysteriously finds herself stuck in a time loop and must find her way out with the help of a stranger named Alan (Charlie Barnett) who she realizes in the same situation. In Season 2, she and Alan are transported to different versions of the past, forced to make sense of their family histories.

Lyonne will also star and executive produce “Poker Face,” an upcoming mystery drama created by Rian Johnson for Peacock.

Japanese Breakfast, the indie pop band led by Michelle Zauner, is also a “Saturday Night Live” first-timer. The group is currently on a North American tour in support of their album “Jubilee,” which came out on June 4, 2021 via Dead Oceans.

This week, Selena Gomez make her hosting debut. She is the star of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which debuted in August 2021 and will premiere its second season on June 28. Post Malone will be the musical guest ahead of the June 3 release of his album “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

Previous hosts of “Saturday Night Live” this season have included Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoe Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe and Will Forte.