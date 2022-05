UNION PARK — Thousands flooded Union Park Saturday morning to rally for abortion rights at an event organized by Planned Parenthood Illinois. The rally came in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft that shows the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has guaranteed the right to safe abortions since 1973, according to Politico. That ruling isn’t final until the opinion is public, which is likely to happen in the next two months, according to Politico.

