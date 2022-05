The Minnesota Wild had high expectations for the playoffs following a franchise-best campaign in the 2021-22 NHL season. Unfortunately, the St. Louis Blues proved to be too tough of a task to handle in the opening round as they eliminated the Wild in six games. Outside of Kirill Kaprizov, few players showed up on a nightly basis and now it’s back to the drawing board as general manager Bill Guerin turns his attention to the offseason.

